The Vigo County Education Foundation and Ivy Tech Foundation have received a gift for a collaborative funding initiative to support educational advancement opportunities for Vigo County School Corp. students.
Alpa Patel and Thomas Yeagley provided a $10,000 gift, which through this initiative will help students to have the opportunity for a seamless transition from high school to a post-secondary institution.
Jane Nichols, who serves as the executive director of the Vigo County Education Foundation, praised this partnership for its non-competitive nature.
“We live in a very giving community, and our organizations share many donors, like Alpa and Tom. This partnership allows those passionate about student success to support both organizations simultaneously,” Nichols said in a news release.
Ivy Tech Community College currently offers free dual-credit courses in all the Vigo County high schools so students can earn college credits early. Dual-credit courses allow high school students the opportunity to earn a certificate or technical certificate and get a jump start on completing their associate degree at Ivy Tech or transfer their credits to a four-year institution.
Ivy Tech has transfer agreements with many Indiana colleges, allowing students who earn their associate degree at Ivy Tech the option to transfer as a sophomore or junior to many Indiana colleges.
Patel and Yeagley aren’t new to education and community volunteer work. Patel has volunteered for many organizations and community programs that support high-quality education. In addition, she serves on the Campus Board of Trustees for Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, the Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Trustees, and is currently the president of the Board of Directors for the Vigo County Education Foundation.
Yeagley is also an active member of the community and serves on the School of Health Sciences advisory board for the diagnostic medical sonography program and as the medical director for the general health sciences concentration at Ivy Tech.
Donations will be pooled each spring, and a committee comprised of members from both organizations and the Vigo County School Corp. will annually review and evaluate funding requests. Including the gift from Patel and Yeagley, more than $30,000 has been given in support of this partnership thus far.
To learn more or to support this initiative, contact Nichols at the Vigo County Education Foundation at vigocountyeducationfoundation.org or Rachel Mullinnix at the Ivy Tech Foundation at giving.ivytech.edu/terrehaute.
