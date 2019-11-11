Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute now has a full-time mental health professional at its main campus.
Michelle Edwards, who has 11 years' experience in behavioral health, began her new duties Monday, the college said.
The new behavioral health service is being offered in partnership with Valley Professionals Community Health Center, which has donated Edwards' position and time.
Valley Professionals will work with students' insurance on billing, but no student will be turned away based on ability to pay. "Any student who doesn't have coverage, we'll find resources for them," or there is a fund set up, said Terry J. Warren, CEO of Valley Professionals.
The college hopes to improve student retention by addressing students’ mental health and wellness needs and removing educational barriers, said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech-Terre Haute chancellor.
"So often with our students, life gets in the way, and when life gets in the way, they stop coming to class," Crooks said. "We see this as a critical piece to student success."
The college has had mental health partnerships in the past, but typically the service was part-time and the individual providing that service often changed. That made it difficult to establish a relationship between the mental health professional and student, she said.
With the change, Edwards will provide that consistency and develop relationships with students, Crooks said. "She will be part of the fabric of our community here on campus."
Edwards is part of the Ivy Tech Student Success department, which provides comprehensive wrap-around student services, including a food pantry, a student success coach, book assistance, disability support services and more.
She has been practicing in behavioral health roles since 2008 in healthcare facilities throughout the Wabash Valley; she's worked in acute and outpatient care as well as addictions.
Her position at Ivy Tech is behavioral health therapist.
"I hope everyone realizes there is no shame in getting help with mental health needs," Edwards said. "I believe the need is great," with one in four college students nationwide having mental health issues.
With Edwards working full-time on campus, students will have ease of access to mental health services. "It's important to have conversations about mental health," she said. By working with students sooner, it can prevent a mental health crisis later.
Students can visit her for information about services offered, if they don't feel comfortable initially with talking about personal issues, Edwards said. Her office is located in a student commons/lounge area.
She also will work with other community resource providers to help students connect to supports that can improve their behavioral health.
Valley Professionals and Ivy Tech have a five-year memorandum of understanding for the service, Warren said. The community health center created the position for Ivy Tech.
"We determined the need was there," he said. "This is a way to get treatment on campus, easily and confidentially."
Valley Professionals also will be able to use telepsychiatry and assist with medications students might need. "We have a prescription assistance program," Warren said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue
