Ivy Tech, Fifth Third Bank offer scholarship

Ivy Tech Community College and Fifth Third Bank are partnering to offer the Fifth Third Bank Workforce Development Scholarship to students attending Ivy Tech Evansville or Terre Haute in the 2021-2022 academic year.
Recipients will receive scholarships of $500 per semester, automatically renewable for up to four semesters, a total of $2,000 total. Recipients may choose any program of study that leads to a certificate, technical certificate or associate degree. Students can start classes in August or October.
Scholarship eligibility includes:
• Students must be pursing their first college degree;
• Preference to students of racial minorities or single parents;
• Students must enroll in courses at Ivy Tech Evansville or Terre Haute;
• Students must maintain a 2.0 GPA;
• Students may be new or returning Ivy Tech student.
Ivy Tech fall semester classes begin Aug. 18 and Aug. 20. To apply for the scholarship to start classes this fall, visit ivytech.edu/scholarships and click Evansville or Terre Haute under locations.
