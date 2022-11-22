While Ivy Tech Terre Haute is hoping for legislative approval of funding for a new building and renovation project, it also would be affected by college-level funding requests related to operating costs and expansion of nursing programs.
Ivy Tech statewide is seeking a $9 million line item increase in annual, ongoing funding “to help fund our nursing expansion,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “We increased our nursing seats across the state because of the need shared with us from all of our local hospitals.”
The Indiana Hospital Association and its network of hospitals provided more than $20 million in one-time funding to the community college to expand nursing programs.
“That allowed additional faculty to be hired, it’s allowed us to get the equipment we need all across the state. On some campuses, we did not, but some campuses had to do construction to add some of those seats,” Crooks said.
Locally, the Union Health Foundation donated $1 million to Ivy Tech Terre Haute to expand its School of Nursing enrollment capacity and to support the health sciences in developing a pipeline for future health care professionals.
In Terre Haute, funds from Union Health and IU Health have been used to hire faculty, a simulation coordinator, nursing tutors and to purchase additional equipment and tutoring software.
According to Crooks, because the $20 million through IHA was one-time money, the college at the state level is seeking $9 million in recurring funding from the Legislature to maintain that expansion in nursing enrollment.
Proposed funding model raises concerns
Ivy Tech state officials also have raised concerns about a proposed new higher education funding model that is based on school-specific goals, rather than the current “legacy” model that focuses on degree completion.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education recently approved those recommendations, which next will go to the State Budget Committee and then the Legislature.
Commission members say the state wants a new model that will provide flexibility for institutions to work toward more individualized growth targets.
While representatives from some colleges and universities praised the changes, Ivy Tech worries the new plan could cost it up to $12 million in annual funding, according to a report by Indiana Public Media.
According to Crooks, under the current model, Ivy Tech statewide stood to gain about $15 million more annually because of its efforts to increase “completions,” including increased certificates.
“That has been the model and Ivy Tech did many things to shift how we got students to completion,” she said. Under the new recommendations, funding for meeting those goals could drop from around $15 million to as low as $2.9 million.
“Our concern at this point it is we just don’t know what the new metrics are,” Crooks said. Ivy Tech officials are concerned they won’t know what those metrics are until the legislative session ends.
That wouldn’t give Ivy Tech enough time to make the changes to match the new metrics, she said. Ivy Tech believes the changes should be implemented in two years, the next biennium, after colleges have had time to make the changes to meet the new metrics.
