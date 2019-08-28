Ivy Tech elevating minority students

This week, Ze’Caleb Lyle has begun taking classes in the paramedic science program at Ivy Tech Community College, and he’s doing so with financial assistance from a new scholarship initiative.
He is part of the inaugural class of the Elevate: Minority Scholars Achievement Program at the Terre Haute campus. The scholarship provides $2,000 per year, renewable for up to two years, and recipients also attend monthly programs to learn about campus resources and hear from guest speakers.
They also have a designated mentor who will help address individual needs.
At the monthly meetings, “We discuss our own challenges and things we go through as college students,” said Lyle, a 2016 Terre Haute South Vigo graduate. “It gives us an opportunity to learn from each other, and I’m receiving support from my peers.”
He described it as an honor to be part of the first group of Elevate: Minority Scholars Achievement Program.
His future goals include becoming a registered nurse and obtaining a bachelor’s degree. He has been taking courses at Ivy Tech and is EMT-certified.
Elevate: Minority Scholars was modeled after the Bowen Scholarship Program at the Ivy Tech Indianapolis campus, which provides additional support services to minority students.
As a result of the program’s success in Indianapolis, Bob and Terry Bowen provided funding to start the Elevate program in Terre Haute, and additional donors also have come forward.
Lea Anne Crooks, president of the Terre Haute campus, said, “We’re really trying to work with an under-served population” and increase the numbers of black students who receive an Ivy Tech education that prepares them for employment in the community.
“When we look at the percentage of blacks in the community and the percentage we serve on campus, we’re not meeting the need we should,” she said. The Elevate program is one way to address that need.
Lyle is among thousands of Ivy Tech students returning to classes this week. As of Wednesday, enrollment was up a little over 1 percent compared to the same time last year at the Terre Haute campus. Enrollment is 3,420, compared to 3,373 one year ago. It will continue to grow for the fall semester because the college also has an October start date, officials say.
One change that began last year and appears to be making a difference is a shift to more eight-week courses, Crooks said.
“As we go forward, the majority of our classes will be in the eight-week format,” she said. Ivy Tech statewide did research on other community colleges that use the eight-week format, and it helps with retention. “It allows students to focus” on fewer courses at a time.
For example, a students who takes four courses in a semester might instead take two courses the first eight weeks followed by two courses the second eight weeks.
Ivy Tech-Terre Haute has conducted several Welcome Week activities, included a magic show by Matt the Knife, a 360-degree virtual reality experience, a caricature artist, a college transfer fair and a “wax hands” activity where students dipped their hands in wax to create customized wax sculptures.
Another student starting her college career at Ivy Tech-Terre Haute is Faith Petrowski, the recipient of the 2019 Chancellor’s Award Scholarship; it covers the full cost of tuition, technology fees and books for four semesters.
A recent Clay City High School graduate, Petrowski is pursuing a degree in nursing and already has a head start because she took several Ivy Tech dual credit classes while in high school [at no charge]. After she receives her associate degree from Ivy Tech, she plans to transfer to IUPUI for her bachelor’s degree.
“I really want to work at Riley Children’s Hospital,” she said. Her younger sister, Olivia, now a high school freshman, has had almost 19 surgeries at Riley. Her sister has had some birth defects and cranial/facial issues.
Olivia is her inspiration in wanting to pursue nursing.
Petrowski chose Ivy Tech because “it has one of the best nursing programs in the state,” and she’s received a full scholarship to cover her costs there, she said.
