Ivy Tech cranks out COVID-19 face shields

The students have been gone for some time now, but an engineering lab at Ivy Tech Terre Haute is humming with activity.

For better than a week, a team of faculty and staff have been running seven 3D printers, each churning out protective face shields to address COVID-19 personal protective equipment shortages.

Working two, seven-hour shifts Monday through Friday, the volunteers crank out 85 medical face masks a day and up to 425 a week.

Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus is joined by 22 other college or university hosted print labs around the state, including; 12 Ivy Tech campuses, various Indiana University sites, IUPUI, Purdue, University of Southern Indiana and Notre Dame.

The participating sites are all part of the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute’s personal protective equipment project.

The project aims to help alleviate the shortage of personal protective equipment by developing designs and mobilizing 3D printers for rapid manufacturing at partner colleges and universities.

To date, Ivy Tech sites have produced more than 5,000 masks said David Will, dean of the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science at Ivy Tech Terre Haute.

Will said he sees Ivy Tech Community College as being uniquely prepared to meet a statewide need.

“The benefit we have, Ivy Tech as an institution, is that we have a statewide presence via our 18 campuses,” Will said. “I think 12 of our campuses are currently participating in the effort, each with different production capabilities.”

Using six Dremel DigiLab table top printers and one larger Stratasys printer, the person on shift monitors each as they work to print the face mask headbands.

Will said the Dremel printers can turn out two headbands every 2.5 hours, while the Stratasys can stack three in 5.5.

Overnight the Stratasys is set to stack 10 headbands, a capability the Dremel’s don’t have, Will said.

Usually reserved for building prototypes, it’s been interesting using the printers in a full-scale production mode, Will said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“They’re not typically used for high-volume production,” Will said. “We’ve had to turn them off a few times to let them rest a little while. But overall it’s been interesting to see how we can adapt them to work for our needs.”

From tracking production to procuring plastic face shields, Will said the whole effort is being treated as a professional production.

“We have a data base that tracks production and shipments and another person is making sure we have access to all the supplies we need,” Will said. “I spent 18 years in industry, so we’re just trying to make sure we maximize production and keep material cost low.”

Will said Vigo County Emergency Management is benefiting from the production for local distribution and Bryan Herta Autosports in Speedway, Indiana, is acting as a central distribution point for hospitals and organizations throughout the state.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribsar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.