Ivy Tech, county seek $200K grant for Ruble Park

Ruble Park is scheduled to open in June 2020 and Ivy Tech Community College plans to seek a state grant to construct a new trail head and restroom area.
Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor of Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus, spoke to Vigo County commissioners on Tuesday.
She and Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County parks, sought and gained a letter of support from the Board of Commissioners for the grant application to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails program.
Rachel Mullinix, executive director at Ivy Tech Foundation-Terre Haute, said the grant amount Ivy Tech will seek in its November application is not yet finalized, but could be $200,000 to $300,000. The minimum amount that can be applied for is $200,000. The state is likely to award the grant in January.
Mullinix after the meeting said Ivy Tech would provide the 20 percent match required on the grant, which can be in-kind efforts or donations including property.
Mullinix said construction of restrooms and a trail head could take 12 to 18 months. Ivy Tech would extend a water line on its property and has electricity available.
"The grant is key," Mullinix said.
Restrooms would be precast concrete, Grossman said, like facilities in other county parks. Ivy Tech would maintain the facility; however, the parks department would provide supplies, he told commissioners.
Crooks said Ivy Tech about 10 years ago "started the development behind our property with Indiana Trees with the thought of having an outdoor learning space and walking trails and to connect with our neighbors in that area.
"About two years ago, we starting working with the parks department on the development of Ruble Park" and how Ivy Tech can connect to the park, Crooks told commissioners.
The state grant, Crooks said, "would allow us to expand our area with outdoor learning environment and connect with our neighbors and allow us to build the restrooms and trail head for the park. We feel this is the next step for us."
"We are real excited that there had been a focus on the southern end of Vigo County," Crooks said after the meeting. "There have been improvements with the park department with Griffin Bike Park and with this expansion" of Ruble Park, Crooks said. "There is a new Menards there and things are moving south, so we are happy to have some of these amenities.
Ivy Tech has more than 4,200 students at the Terre Haute campus during the academic year, plus high school students taking dual credit hours.
Work is continuing on Ruble Park, Grossman said, but the land and area is not yet open to the public.
"If this recent dry period continues, it will give us an opportunity to build," Grossman said. "We are trying to build a lot of this park in-house, so that is taking a significant amount of time, so hopefully we can open in June, depending on the weather."
Ruble Park is being developed on about 800 acres of former Pfizer Co. property near the county’s industrial park. The property, acquired by the county in 2013, was named for Keith Ruble, long-time county parks superintendent who retired in 2012.
Grossman said Ruble Park will be developed in about three phases, with the first "to just get it opened to the general public. We have about 10 miles of hiking trails.
"We want that sort of Turkey Run (State Park) feel in southern Vigo County, having a natural trail surface through the park," Grossman said.
The park will allow bow hunts for deer between October and January each year. Hunting permits will be limited to 20 to 25 at a time for zones of about 15 to 20 acres each, he said.
Grossman said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is studying what may be available in terms of public fishing, as well.
The park, Grossman again stressed, remains closed to the public.
"We have a lot of things we still have to take care of," he said.
