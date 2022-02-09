Ivy Tech Community College will continue to offer free textbooks to students in 2022-23, college president Sue Ellspermann announced Wednesday at a state board of trustees meeting.
She announced plans to extend the Ivy+ Textbooks program, which will cover the cost of required textbooks for all eligible students in the 2022-23 academic year. This is the second year textbooks will be provided at no cost to students.
“Continuing to find innovative ways to lower costs for our students is an important part of the overall value we are providing to students and to our community,” Ellspermann said in a news release. “We know that the cost of textbooks are often a limiting factor for our students, and we are pleased to be able to provide free textbooks for another year.”
In fall 2021, more than 55,000 students received free textbooks for a savings to students of over $14 million. In spring 2022, more than 47,000 students have already enrolled and will receive similar savings.
Ivy Tech’s Ivy+ tuition program also continues in 2022-23, providing a new tuition model for full-time students. When students take at least 12 credit hours a semester, they pay a flat rate and can add additional credit hours for no additional cost.
The flat rate encourages full-time students to take additional courses each term, helping them graduate faster and save money. As part of the Ivy+ tuition program, part-time students will see their tuition frozen in 2022-23 at the same rate as the previous academic year and will pay the lowest per-credit-hour fee in the state, the news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.