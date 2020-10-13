Ivy Tech Community College confirmed it will offer Spring 2021 semester classes starting in January consistent with how classes started in August, and those that will begin on Oct. 26.
The community college statewide system will continue to provide students choices on how to take classes when they begin on Jan. 19, 2021.
Students will be welcomed back onto Ivy Tech campuses throughout Indiana for face-to-face courses while the college continues to offer a majority of courses as blended, virtual, and online.
The focus will continue to be on flexibility and safety for students, employees, and the communities Ivy Tech serves. Should new guidelines from the governor or federal regulations be released, adjustments will be made. Facial coverings will continue to be required on all campuses until further notice.
The College will also continue and expand its “Learn Anywhere” model that was launched as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who enroll in a “Learn Anywhere” course chooses between face to face, virtual, and online learning for each class session based on their needs at that time.
“Ivy Tech is committed to offering flexibility so our students take that next step to prepare for a high-wage, high-value career,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in a news release. “We continue to carefully balance our plan to have a focus on safety and flexibility."
The first spring term begins on Jan. 19. Most offerings are eight-weeks in length, and the rest run 16-weeks. Spring break will take place March 14-21. On March 22, second eight-week courses will start, giving students multiple opportunities to enroll and optimize their class schedule. All courses conclude on May 15.
Ivy Tech said it is taking all of the necessary steps to ensure a deep cleaning of all buildings takes place regularly. Preventive protocols to reduce risk of transmission will also be implemented across campuses.
“Ivy Tech recognizes many families continue to experience uncertainty about what the residential college experience may be for students. I certainly encourage all students to continue on their educational journey, regardless of the college or university they attend," Ellspermann said.
"Instead of considering a break or a delay in starting, students should consider the community college,” she said. “Ivy Tech’s affordable tuition, guaranteed transfer to Indiana four-year partners, and personalized instruction make the community college the perfect place to take classes. Transfer is one of the important roles the community college plays to serve Indiana’s thousands of bachelor degree seeking students.”
