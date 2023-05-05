Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute/Greencastle recognized 1,425 graduates during Thursday's 2023 commencement program at Hulman Center.
Graduates from both the Terre Haute campus and Greencastle site gathered to receive their associate degree, certificate and/or technical certificate.
Collectively, the graduates earned 1,881 credentials.
"Regardless of where you were before you came to Ivy Tech or what your next steps are, I can assure you that your hard work and dedication to this point are impressive, and you should be proud of what you’ve accomplished," Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks told graduates.
"The path to where you are tonight did not come without sacrifice. Many of you have balanced jobs, classes, family, friends and more. You encountered challenging classes, less-than-perfect test scores, and sleepless nights," Crooks said.
"But you also had plenty of ‘A-HA’ moments, met new friends who supported you and cheered you on, and discovered new passions and skills. Tonight, you get to celebrate the result of all those challenges and sacrifices. We celebrate right along with you," Crooks said.
College President Sue Ellspermann told graduates, "I hope and trust that Ivy Tech has instilled in you a love of learning ... In a world of constant change, you have proven that you have what it takes to learn, adapt, and evolve. You’ve got this."
Ivy Tech’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science led the campus with 352 graduates, followed by the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education with 339 students earning their credential.
Many Ivy Tech graduates start making an impact immediately in the community through careers in areas including manufacturing, agriculture, early childhood education, advanced automation and robotics, healthcare, and more, Crooks stated.
Some graduates will transfer their credentials to a four-year college to earn their bachelor’s degree, while others are ready to enter the workforce immediately, she said.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Abby Noblitt, recipient of Ivy Tech’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Noblitt received her associate degree in early childhood education in 2021 from Ivy Tech before transferring to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Noblitt is the owner and director of VIP Kinder College, with two preschool locations in Terre Haute. She urged graduates to "take a few seconds to soak in your accomplishment. Be proud of yourself and the milestone you’ve achieved."
The 2023 graduates included more than 170 high school students who earned a combined total of 381 college credentials. Ivy Tech offers dual credit courses at many local high schools.
The Indiana College Core (ICC) technical certificate accounted for about 30% of the credentials earned by high school students this year.
Students who completed their associate degree in less than a year were among those participating in the ceremony. Through the Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP) offered at the Greencastle site, students can earn their associate degree in 11 months.
This year, Ivy Tech partnered with the Vigo County School Corp. to offer a mini agriculture studies certificate. A total of 30 students from all three Vigo County high schools participated and each completed nine credits through classes taught both at the high school and two days a week on Ivy Tech’s campus.
