Ivy Tech Terre Haute/Greencastle has been awarded $12,000 through the college foundation's Women in Philanthropy group, called Circle of Ivy.
Funds will be used to support dual-enrolled scholarships. The money will provide support for area high school students who need to take at least one Ivy Tech course to earn a college credential.
Statewide, Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects across the state at its seventh annual gathering Nov. 4.
The membership raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education for Ivy Tech Community College students. Circle of Ivy has a statewide reach, with a focus specifically on campus needs and projects that positively impact students.
“Ivy Tech Community College is committed to providing a pathway for students with our K12 partners to pursue their associate degree or career-focused certificate,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “
Ivy Tech offers two ways for high school students to begin earning college credit. Through dual-credit courses, students can take classes taught at the high school that count as both high school credit and Ivy Tech credit. Ivy Tech dual-credit courses are offered at no cost to the students or their families.
Through dual enrollment, high school students can enroll in Ivy Tech courses, taught on campus or online by Ivy Tech professors. Dual-enrolled students are in class with other Ivy Tech students and courses have associated tuition fees.
At Ivy Tech, tuition is $149.55 per credit hour or $448.65 per three-credit-hour course.
The $12,000 from the local Circle of Ivy members will create scholarships for approximately 24 local students who have taken advantage of dual-credit offerings and need to enroll in at least one dual-enrollment course to earn a college credential.
To learn more about Circle of Ivy and how to get involved, visit ivytech.edu/circleofivy.
