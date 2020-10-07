Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and chef Kris Kraut of The Butler’s Pantry will host "Cooking with Kris: Pick-a-Pumpkin" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute.
Participants are invited to pick a pumpkin from the Sycamore Farms pumpkin patch. Each pumpkin will include cooking instructions, a meal kit for a Halloween themed meal, and participants will have the opportunity to win a a special prize, provided by The Butler’s Pantry.
The event is part of the Ivy Tech Community & College Benefit Series that benefits locally owned businesses and the Ivy Tech COVID Relief Fund. The event series aims to benefit Wabash Valley industries, including the restaurant and service industries, that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.
To date, Ivy Tech’s Community & College Benefit Series has raised more than $6,000 for the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund and more than $7,500 for locally owned businesses.
Pre-registration for Cooking with Kris: Pick-a-Pumpkin is open through Oct. 25 at ivytech.edu/ccbenefit. Additional pumpkin kits will be available on the day of the event, while supplies last.
