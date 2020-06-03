Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s Community & College Benefit Series will host additional virtual events this summer to support locally-owned businesses and the Ivy Tech COVID Relief Fund.
To date, the benefit series has raised nearly $5,000 for the Ivy Tech Terre Haute COVID-19 Relief Fund and $5,000 for locally-owned businesses.
The virtual event series aims to benefit industries in the Wabash Valley that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. A recent unemployment claims report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development revealed these industries to include restaurant and service industries in the Wabash Valley.
With focus on these industries, the benefit series will include a monthly virtual cooking event with Chef Kris Kraut of The Butler’s Pantry, conducted on the third Thursday each month.
Registration is now open for the next event on June 18. Registration is $40 and includes a meal kit for four. Proceeds will support The Butler’s Pantry and the Ivy Tech COVID Relief Fund.
To-date, 24 local businesses have been supported through the series, with 150 individual participants. Past virtual events included a virtual silent auction with 22 participating local businesses, virtual events with Common Ground CrossFit and Yoga, and Virtual Cooking with Kris.
Registration for Virtual Cooking with Kris is open through June 14 at ivytech.edu/ccbenefit. Upcoming virtual events will continue to be posted throughout the summer.
The Ivy Tech COVID Relief Fund allows the college to meet unforeseen challenges to ensure students’ continued educational success.
In April, Ivy Tech Terre Haute raised more than $30,000 for the campus COVID Relief Fund, matched $1-for-$1 to bring the total to over $60,000. For more information about the fund, visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund.
