Ivy Tech begins its fall semester

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute welcomed students to the fall semester on Wednesday.
All Ivy Tech classes are now back on campus.
“Faculty and staff are pleased to see students back on campus preparing for their futures,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “More than 85% of Ivy Tech Terre Haute students stay within the Wabash Valley after graduation. They will start careers locally, or transfer to four-year institutions to earn bachelor’s degrees and beyond.”
Ivy Tech Terre Haute students are pursing credentials in more than 50 associate degree fields.
Mary Ann Hofilena completed her first day of classes as an Ivy Tech student. Hofilena is pursuing an associate degree and career in respiratory therapy to work locally, before continuing her education in medical school.
“In high school I was in the Careers in Action program at Union Hospital to learn about medical fields,” said Hofilena. “I met the head of the respiratory program and learning about the day-to-day really got me interested.”
“Initially I really wanted to become a doctor,” she said. “I thought it was a smart decision to start at community college first. I knew that Ivy Tech was a good school and receiving a scholarship has also made it easier for me.”
Aubree Bridgewater is a returning student this fall, working toward an associate degree in agriculture.
“I was really excited to come to campus today,” said Bridgewater. “I love doing the hands-on work, and working in the greenhouse and hydroponics labs. One of my big goals is to open a series of community gardens, because everyone needs access to that.”
Briana Lester started her second year as an Ivy Tech student this fall. Lester is a full-time student pursuing an associate degree in medical imaging, while working full-time as a phlebotomist at Greene County General Hospital.
“I like working locally and plan to stay in the community after I graduate,” Lester said. “I like the close relationships I can build with co-workers, and I like taking care of people I’ve known or who I know through other people. It’s nice to give back to the community that has had a hand in raising me.”
Ivy Tech will start the second eight-week term on Oct. 20 and registration is open. Anyone interested in getting started at Ivy Tech can contact the Terre Haute campus at ivytech.edu/visitus, (812) 298-2280, or visit campus at 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute.
This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
