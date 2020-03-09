Ivy Tech Community College’s automotive technology program will host a free car care clinic on Saturday, March 28.
The event will teach basic car care skills including changing tires, checking and topping off fluids, and conducting basic safety inspections. Space is limited, so interested individuals must reserve their space to participate.
Two sessions will be available; they are from 9 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both will be at the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Center for Workforce Development auto lab, 1700 East Industrial Drive.
Participants will receive free car care products donated by Napa Auto Parts and Ivy Tech Community College.
To sign up, contact John Timberman at jtimberman3@ivytech.edu or at 812-298-2453.
Ivy Tech automotive technology program offers classes that begin March 16. Short-term certificate options are available and students can take classes part-time to fit classes around their work schedules. Evening classes are also available. To learn more or enroll, visit ivytech.edu/automotive-technology/.
