Ivy Tec donates sweet corn to local businesses

Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute Agriculture and Precision Agriculture programs began harvesting six acres of sweet corn this week and donated the corn to several local restaurants to help support our area economy.

In keeping with tradition, all six acres of corn will be donated to local organizations, which also include Catholic Charities Foodbank, Westminster Village, and Master Gardeners. Thanks to the generosity of Westminster Village, Ivy Tech students and faculty have planted sweet corn on the Davis Drive plot for the past seven years.

“We are proud that the labor of our students and faculty will directly benefit our local community,” Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor," said in a news release. “The donation of sweet corn, along with the Ivy Tech Community & College Benefit Series, are a few ways we have been able to offer assistance to industries hit especially hard during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Ivy Tech sweet corn can be enjoyed in local menus at The Butler’s Pantry, Delish Café, Fifi’s Lunch Box, J. Ford’s Black Angus, Rick’s Smokehouse and The Saratoga.

Chef Kris Kraut of The Butler’s Pantry used corn for the first time this week during Ivy Tech’s monthly ‘Cooking with Kris’ virtual event, as part of the Community & College Benefit Series. To learn more or sign up for the next virtual cooking event in September, visit ivytech.edu/ccbenefit.

Ivy Tech Agriculture and Precision Agriculture programs are among several that offer on campus classes this fall. Fall semester start dates are Aug. 24 and Oct. 26. To enroll in fall classes, apply online for free at ivytech.edu/applynow or contact the college at ivytech.edu/visitus

Walk in assistance is limited due to social distance requirements, but available at the main campus at 8000 South Education Drive, Terre Haute.

Ivy Tech Community College continues to take every precaution to protect the health of our students, faculty, staff, and communities we serve. Masks are required in all campus buildings and during all College activities. Ivy Tech COVID-19 policies and procedures are available online at ivytech.edu/COVID-19.