IURC hears concerns over proposed Duke Energy rate increase

Concerns over electric rates, impacts on low income and harming Indiana’s coal mining industry were among concerns voiced Monday during a public hearing for a proposed base rate increase for Duke Energy Indiana.
About 60 people attended the hearing at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, with 20 people addressing the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. It was the second of three public hearings that are slated before the IURC.
Duke Energy is proposed to increase its annual operating revenues by $395 million – an increase of approximately 15.5 percent – when fully phased in over a two-year period. It would raise a monthly residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours to $142.95, up from $120.30.
Darrell Boggess said he does not support the rate case “because of declining block rates that discourage energy” conservation. The rates are higher up front, with lower rates as more power is used.
Boggess said he is a solar user, getting solar panels eight years ago. He is a member of the Solar Indiana Renewable Energy Network. He said energy user appliances and better insulation reduces power consumption. However, Duke Energy’s rate structure does not encourage conservation.
“One way to reduce consumption and incentivise a switch to alternative energy is to raise the price, but only if it is done intelligently,” he said. “Higher rates for more energy usage would be acceptable if the first 500 or 1,000 kilowatt hours have the lowest rate, to help the elderly,” Boggess said.
“That is not how it works now (in Indiana), it is upside down,” he said. Boggess said Duke Energy in Florida has a lower rate for its first 1,000 kilowatt hours, “why can’t they do that in Indiana,” he said.
Mark Hinton said his parents live on a fixed income in Terre Haute. Hinton said Duke Energy is making a profit, with a net income of $3.1 billion in 2017 and $2.7 billion in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, Duke Energy’s net income was nearly $1 billion, he said. Because of that, Hinton said a 15 percent rate increase is not needed.
Vigo County resident Eddie Adams said he also opposes the rate increase.
“I think the amount of the increase is extremely high,” Adams said. “When is enough ever enough. I was taught if I need to make improvements to my property, to my belongings, my house, I need to save. Anticipate maintenance that I might need. I believe that Duke Energy should be in that same line of business of saving,” Adams said.
“I understand having to make a profit, but I disagree with the rate proposed,” Adams said. The higher rate, Adams said, will impose additional costs on all units of government. “On all cities and counties and school corporations, which are already struggling to make ends meet.”
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said that while he “appreciates Duke’s investment to ensure that we have safe, reliable electricity. As commissioner, I am here to express my concern of the proposed 15 percent increase.”
Kearns said he has met with community “members who have expressed how this increase will create personal financial hardships. Many shared that they have just enough money at the end of each month to cover their very basic life needs,” he said.
Kearns said the county taxpayers would face an $80,000 annual increase in electricity expenses. He said the county now pays $530,000 for electrical power to county facilities such as the courthouse, jail, county annex and other government facility.
“I am afraid this increase will adversely employment in Vigo County,” he said, adding a rate increase could put Vigo County at an economic disadvantage to attract potential new companies as well as potential layoffs from some existing businesses facing higher costs. “We are arguably one of the poorest counties in Indiana. This rate increase could make us the poorest,” Kearns said.
Tess Stephens, pastor of Spruce Street African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, said the church is located in an area where people have utilities disconnected once or twice a year. An increase in utilities would impact people’s ability to provide food for a week, as well as impact facilities such as the church, which provides services to people in the community.
David Daniels, a resident of Dugger, said he is a fourth generation coal miner and has been working as a miner for more than 15 years.
“I provide a very good living for my family. Most coal miners in this area average two to three times the median income in the state of Indiana. The median income in Indiana is roughly $43,000 to $46,000 a year. With overtime, the amount of money you can make as a coal miner is up to $100,000 a year. That is substantial money for a high school graduate,” Daniels said.
“The tax revenue from our coal mines to the state of Indiana is tremendous,” Daniels said.
The regulation would impact the jobs of thousands of coal miners in the state, he said. Coal-fired plants produce power 90 percent cleaner “than 40 years ago. Indiana’s coal-based electric utilities have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 23 percent since 2005,” he said, “or already met the (clean air) requirements through 2025.”
Consumers have already paid millions for environmental improvements, “and now it is not good enough,” he said. “Duke has met the requirements and now Duke wants more, more profit.”
The 15.4 percent increase is nearly $23 a month, Daniels said of the company than serves 840,000 Hoosiers.
“Twenty three dollars times 840,000 Hoosiers is (nearly) $232 million a year. Are we doing what is best for Hoosiers or for the stockholders of Duke Energy,” Daniels said.
Duke Energy responds
It has been 15 years since Duke Energy has requested a base rate increase in Indiana. Previously, it requested specific rate increases for issues such as fuel costs, energy efficiency programs and environmental mandates.
After the hearing, Stan C. Pinegar, president of Duke Energy’s Indiana operations, said Duke Energy has added 100,000 new customers since its last rate case. “That is the size of a good-sized city in Indiana and it is expensive to serve 100,000 new customers. That is the main driver of this case,” Pinegar said.
Pinegar addressed declining block pricing, saying it “is something that we have historically done and have proposed that again in our rate case. We do have a counter proposal of the case, through a mechanism called decoupling...which in exchange for higher fixed costs, has incentives and a lower rate for customers as they consume power.
”It is sort of a trade off, you balance all this out with respect of how you pay for fixed charges associated with delivering power and the rate that is involved in the consumption of power,” Pinegar said.
Duke Energy’s counter proposal before the IURC includes a five-year temporary structure for residential and small business to have lower rates.
”We also have dynamic pricing that we can do with smart meters that allows customers perhaps the option of time of use rates,” Pinegar said.
For coal, Duke Energy Indiana proposes to shorten the depreciable lives of its coal-fired Gallagher, Cayuga and Gibson Generating power plants from an average of 65 years to an average of 58 years. Under that proposal, Cayuga power plant in Vermillion County, which went online in 1970, would have nine years remaining for power production.
”We know this is a balance,” Pinegar said. “Our view with respect to coal is we are currently 90 percent dependent on coal for our statewide (power) generation. Coal has served us well, but as we move forward, we feel that we have to diversify that portfolio a bit. There is risk associated with having a 90 percent generation fleet dependent upon coal. Our goal is to diversify and add incrementally renewables over the next 10 to 15 years as well as some natural gas generation.
”We are not abandoning coal. We will be with coal until the mid to late 2030s (at several power plants) and at Edwardsport (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle) plant out until 2045,” Pinegar said.
