It's time to get ducky for those in need

Duck season began Tuesday for the third annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, which is slated for July 4.

The regatta is a fundraiser for Terre Haute Catholic Charities, last year raising about $50,000 to provide services for the hungry and homeless as well as after school-services through Catholic Charities Foodbank, Bethany House emergency shelter, Ryves Youth Center and the organization’s Christmas Store.

“With all that everybody has been going through lately, especially with the stay-at-home orders, with people being out of work, children have not been able to finish their school year [in person], a lot of people really are maybe down in the dumps about all that has been happening these last several weeks,” said Jennifer Buell, assistant director of Catholic Charities.

“I think the duck regatta is so fun, it will add that sense of community being back together,” Buell said.

“It underscores that need that still is in our community” and the event helps people “be part of the solution and be able to provide the food, clothing and shelter that is in so much needed right now in our community.”

This year the goal is to sell 13,000 rubber ducks, which will be floated down the Wabash River to a finish line at Fairbanks Park. The owner of the first duck across the finish line will win $10,000 and a chance to win $1 million. In the event the race cannot be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic state re-opening guidelines, a winner will be chosen at random on July 4.

Ducks can be adopted for $5, or six for $20, or 12 for $50 or 24 for $100.

Duck “adoption papers” can be obtained online at WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com.

Additionally, 13,000 adoption forms will be inserted into the May 30 edition of the Tribune-Star. Forms can also be obtained at the Catholic Charities office at 1801 Poplar St.

Buell said the need to provide services is great this year.

A study from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap in 2018 “shows that we have more than 38,000 individuals who are food insecure in West Central Indiana,” Buell said. “But, this year, because of the effects of COVID-19 on economy, they have predicted that will increase to about 52,000 individuals who are food insecure,” defined as people who do not have access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

Additionally, starting June 1, a new promotional event called “Where’s Waddles” will start. Waddles is the mascot for the regatta. The idea is to use clues to find a small rubber duck.

“It is a fun opportunity to engage the community throughout [the regatta] duck season. We will be hiding ducks in various locations throughout the community,” Buell said.

Clues to find the duck can be obtained by liking WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta on Facebook.

“At the bottom of the duck will be a sticker that will give them a code that they can provide to us and a link to where to call us to enter that code in for a free prize pack that will include a free T-shirt and other merchandise, but also a chance to be entered into a drawing for a pack of ducks,” Buell said.

There will be six ducks hidden during the event, Buell said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.