The 15th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is underway with a goal of adding to the $2 million raised over the last 14 years for the youth of Terre Haute.
The event, hosted by Chances And Services for Youth, announced 12 prolific community members as the Stars for the 2021 season.
The dancers include: Broc Lough performing the Rumba; Spencer Kunz, the Foxtrot; Tim Sanders, Paso Doble; Bryan Johnson, the Merengue; Allison Prose, the Samba; Kara McIntosh, the Hustle; Kera Jeffers, the Argentine Tango; Michelle Hein, the Cha Cha; Dr. Megan Kirk, the Waltz; Danielle Isbell, the East Coast Swing; Kathy Emmert, the Country Two Step; and Nikki O’Laughlin, the Salsa.
Each dancer is taught a two minute routine by a dance professional from The Dance Studio in 10 lessons.
This is the biggest fundraising event each year for CASY.
The organization provides programs and services for children to ensure they grow up in a safe and nurturing environment in the community.
“It supports all of our youth programs throughout the year,” said Karen Harding, CEO of CASY. “Programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp RAVE and the after-school program. We have other youth programs that this will support like Tobacco-Free Vigo and Teen Court. All of our youth programs couldn’t survive without the fundraising that we do.”
Other youth programs benefiting from this fundraiser are iLead and Safe Kids/Car Seats.
The funds help to maintain a low-cost or free eligibility for children to participate in these programs.
In the 2020 season, the event raised over $180,000 with the help of 12 dancers.
In total, Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars has featured 174 Stars and raised more than $2 million for the organization.
The 2021 Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars gala will take place on Oct. 1 in ISU’s Hulman Center.
The event will feature a competition within the Stars, dinner and an online silent auction. For those not able to attend, the show will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on ABC’s local affiliate, WAWV-TV 38.
“All of the dollars raised here support our youth programs,” said Brandon Halleck chief operating officer for CASY. “We wouldn’t be able to operate the majority of our programs without Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars. We’ve put that $2 million over the past 14 years to good use.”
For more information on CASY and how to donate, visit http://casyonline.org/.
