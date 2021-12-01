It's time for a Miracle on 7th

The 2021 Miracle on 7th Street tradition continues this weekend in downtown Terre Haute with appearances by Santa, the Grinch and lots of opportunities for fun, photos, craft making and shopping.
This year’s Miracle on 7th Street Celebration is Friday and Saturday.
The two-day annual Miracle event, now in its 13th year, is an open-air Christmas festival with local flair. It draws thousands of people to downtown Terre Haute, including many families with children.
“This is our re-entry into the post-pandemic era. It looks like the weather will hold up well, and we are expecting a large crowd,” Miracle committee member Terry Hogan said.
Proceeds help fund a range of charitable activities and are focused especially on fighting hunger locally.
“The canned food collection is of the utmost importance to us,” committee member Marla Flowers said. The public is invited to bring canned items to donate a various drop-off sites.
Through the years, Miracle has donated thousands and thousands of pounds of food to local food pantries and organizations.
The event concludes Saturday evening with the fifth annual Light Your Way Christmas Light Parade, sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Fifth Street and Wabash Avenue and runs east to Ninth Street
Security for the parade has been examined and is a collaborative effort among local agencies, Hogan said.
In between Santa’s arrival and the parade, a variety of activities fill the two days with opportunities to make Christmas memories.
Festival features this year include choral performances, craft-making at the Swope Art Museum, activities at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, decorating contests, and opportunities for photos with Santa, the grinch and in the Snow Bowl.
There will be food and drink available, as well as 24 artisan vendors set up downtown to offer holiday and unique gifts.
The organization’s website is at miracleon7thstreet.com.w and also on Facebook.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.