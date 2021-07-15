The curtain finally has risen again at the Community Theatre of Terre Haute after a long intermission caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And behind that curtain, elementary and middle school children can learn about theater productions thanks to the 20121 River City Player Theatre Camp for Kids, now in its 20th year.
Campers are memorizing and reciting lines, learning hand and body language, stage positions, managing props and much more.
The children’s groups are broken up by age, and each session lasts one week. This week’s camp included a creative drama session for ages 7 to 9 called “Applause.”
The camps help children gain confidence. Exercises such as stretching and breathing techniques are part of daily activities, as well.
“I like when we read and practice lines and when we do stretches in the morning,” said Kelsey Powell, 9, who is attending camp for the first time.
Aside from learning skills in the theater, campers are also strengthening their social skills, as each session has around 15 to 20 attendees.
“We always see these shy kids come out of their shell,” said Pat Wheeler, who is helping direct the camp alongside George Pfister and Sherrie Herner-Ellinger.
Each day, campers continuously learn their individual part and character in order to come together and participate in a performance for their families and friends at the end of their week at camp. Campers also are encouraged to take the scripts home in order to improve verbal skills and spend time with their families.
“These kids blossom each day. With theatre, they can pretend to be someone different than they are,” Wheeler said,
Activity breaks such as painting and creating a T-shirt allow campers to take a break from performing; they can socialize with their peers and enhance their creativity.
“We want this week to be the best part of these kids’ summer,” Pfister said. “We are giddy with excitement to have these kids back in here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.