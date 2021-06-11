Special Olympics Indiana is retuning its Summer Games to Terre Haute after being conducted virtually last year due to an interruption by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally a three-day event, athletes will compete in person today and Sunday on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The committee of organizers was unable to secure a place to practice for the swim competition in Terre Haute due to COVID restrictions, so that event will be conducted in Indianapolis.
“It’s going to be very different, but at least we have the opportunity to come back,” said Jodi Moan, competition director for Area 7 (which includes the counties of Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan and Vigo). “I don’t think we realized how much we truly missed it and we’re just so excited to get back to the games and see the friends we’ve made over the years,” Moan said.
She said at the virtual event, athletes could still earn medals and awards and that the organizers tried to promote the virtual games through videos, “but in-person contact is so important to our folks so it was difficult to keep some of the athletes motivated during the pandemic, just like it was hard for a lot of people — even those without disabilities.”
With health and safety protocols in place and some necessary adaptions to the typical format, the games are including virtual opening and closing ceremonies, which can be viewed at soindiana.org. Other restrictions this year include forgoing the traditional Parade of Athletes with the lighting of the torch, Olympic Town and the Victory Dance that concludes the games. Also, spectators are not being allowed this year.
“The biggest challenge for our athletes and volunteers is that they won’t be able to give each other high fives or hugs after each competition,” Moan said. “We’ll be doing elbow bumps, or chicken wings, instead.”
Nearly 3,000 athletes and Unified partners (people without a disability) from across the state compete in a variety of sports, including bocce, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, powerlifting, swimming, track & field and volleyball.
Area 7 usually sends about 135 athletes to the summer games. This year, only 31 athletes and three Unified partners will compete: 13 in bowling, three in cycling, seven in track & field and eight in bocce.
“Regardless of how small it seems, it’s really huge to us,” Moan said. “Some of our folks haven’t seen their friends in over a year and socialization is so important to our folks.”
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
