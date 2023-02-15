The Terre Haute Children's Museum is shedding light on the subject of total darkness with its exhibit in anticipation of the 2024 solar eclipse — which will be a total eclipse of the sun for much of Indiana.
A ribbon cutting was conducted Wednesday for the new exhibit, which will remain at the museum through April 2024's eclipse.
The exhibit was created by Mitch Luman, director of science experiences for the Evansville Museum, who is sharing it with children's museums, science centers and other academia throughout the Hoosier State.
"We're sharing it wherever people need to be educated," Luman said.
"This eclipse will be nothing like the partial eclipses that people may have experienced, where you have to wear eclipse glasses all the time and can never look at the sun," Luman added. "There will be over three minutes of darkness in Terre Haute if it's clear. Only about every 400 years does this happen in any one place."
The next eclipse will be in 2045, but it will not be visible in Indiana.
When the eclipse occurs on April 8, Luman said, "At that time, you can take off your eclipse glasses and you can look at the outer atmosphere of the sun, which is invisible any other time.
"It's surreal, it's dark, animals do things that you'd expect them to do at dusk. It's a feeling like somebody's just flipped a switch — it's just completely out of this world."
Luman began work on the exhibit in 2017 when the last eclipse was visible in the area. The partial solar eclipse was visible briefly in Terre Haute before clouds consumed the sky.
Next year's total eclipse will extend from Evansville to Fort Wayne in Indiana.
Though Luman said he's hardly an eclipse chaser, "I observed the eclipse of 1979 in Canada and I was floored by what it looked like."
He added, "Ever since then, I've referred to it as 'nature's greatest spectacle' because you can see the sun and you can see the moon, but to see the moon covering the sun is out of this world."
For more on the Terre Haute Children's Museum, visit https://thchildrensmuseum.com/.
