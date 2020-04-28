It's going to be an unusual primary election

Hoosiers have until Monday — less than a week — to make sure they are registered to vote in the Indiana Primary election.

The election was moved to June 2 amid a stay-at-home order from Gov. Eric Holcomb. Other changes came on the heels of Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer and Democratic Chairman John Zody calling for expanded absentee balloting in a joint letter in March to the Indiana Election Commission.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, supported by Holcomb, agreed to move all deadlines associated with the primary and to lift the state’s restrictions on voting by mail as well. Previously, vote-by-mail was only allowed if a person was unable to go to the polls on election day. Now, all registered Hoosiers can vote by mail.

May 21 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. In-person early absentee voting is slated from May 26 to June 1.

On Tuesday, Lawson announced that the state’s portal at www.IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow voters to request an absentee ballot directly from the website. Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax.

“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience,” Lawson said.

Making new plans

The changes have caused county clerks across the Wabash Valley to make new plans to safely conduct an election amid the pandemic.

“I would label elections this year as chaotic,” said Amy Griffin, Vermillion County Clerk.

“I have personally encouraged absentee [ballot] by mail for voting. I think that is the safest route for people at this point,” Griffin said.

Vermillion County as of Monday approved 217 mail-in applications and received 108 ballots back in the mail, Griffin said.

“As soon as this [pandemic] hit, I ordered 10,000 mail-in ballots and outer envelopes so I could provide one to every voter in Vermillion County as we have just over 10,000 registered voters,” Griffin said.

Griffin described this year’s election as “just really fluid,” saying she must prepare as best as possible to conduct an election, especially as she expects a strong voter turnout despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2016, Vermillion County had a 51 percent voter turnout (5,163 ballots cast) in the presidential election primary. The county had a 70 percent voter turnout (7,147 ballots cast) for the November general election, according to the Indiana Election Division.

“We are also preparing to have an in-person election. For a county the size of Vermillion, I have myself and four full-time people, so it is quite a task to try to complete all the planning that goes along with an election, especially with all the changes,” Griffin said.

The county has slated an election equipment test for May 4, as well as a meeting of the county’s election board, Griffin said.

“We are relying on the state to provide the PPE [personal protective equipment],” Griffin said. “I don’t want to put people at risk. Election workers will have to wear masks,” Griffin said, adding voters will likely have to supply their own mask. “Personal responsibility will definitely come into play,” the clerk said.

Challenge for a new clerk

This year marks the first election for Sullivan County Clerk Tonya J. Bedwell, as municipal elections in 2019 were uncontested and no primary was held for the city of Sullivan.

“I am a new clerk, so this is quite an election for me,” Bedwell said. “I am getting broke in pretty good,” she said of election procedures, “but I have an awesome team behind me so I feel pretty good.”

Bedwell said her office is working to make in-person voting safe for poll workers and voters.

“We are asking people to wear a mask when they come to vote, and I have plexiglass put up in the office for employees and the election crew to have a barrier with the public, plus gloves, hand sanitizer and Lysol spray,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell said the county will also “have social distancing and have just one person in at a time,” for its early absentee in-person voting at the county courthouse. The courthouse site will have just one voting machine instead of two, Bedwell said, to allow social distancing.

“That might take a little longer, but I am hoping people will take advantage of voting absentee by voting in their home” via a mail-in ballot, the county clerk said.

For mail-in absentee ballots, as of Monday Sullivan County had mailed out 191 absentee ballots and received another 20 ballot applications, Bedwell said.

Like Vermillion County, Bedwell also ordered 10,000 ballots and envelopes for mail-in voting “We are getting calls every day for the mail-in,” she said.

In the 2016 presidential election, Sullivan County had a 43 percent voter turnout (6,364 ballots cast) in the primary election, with a 59 percent voter turnout in the fall (8,796 ballots cast) in the general election.

Sullivan County will have 15 in-person voting sites on election day and one site, the courthouse, for early in-person absentee voting.

The county on Friday conducted its public test of three election machines via Zoom online conference with MicroVote, which supplies voting machines to the county, Bedwell said.

Bedwell said the county’s Election Board may have to vote to consolidate polling places, depending on the number of poll workers available. “I am hoping some younger students and such will be able to step up to do the polling places,” Bedwell said.

The clerk said she supports moving the county in future elections to vote centers, instead of precincts, a measure she plans to bring before the county election board later this week. “That would have been very beneficial this year,” Bedwell said of vote centers.

Vigo County

Kara Anderson, president of the Vigo County Election Board, said the election board is slated to hold a meeting May 5 to vote on a new county vote center plan for the primary, as well as conduct a public equipment test.

Anderson declined further comment, saying the board intends to issue a press release about the meeting and future actions.

In 2016, Vigo County had a 35 percent voter turnout for the presidential election in the primary, with 27,841 ballots cast. In the general election, the county had a 51 percent voter turnout, with 40,677 votes cast.

State and county election officials, as well as voter advocate groups, are encouraging Hoosiers to cast a ballot by mail.

Angela M. Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, said Monday more than 120,000 mail-in ballot applications have been requested from the state. Counties then mail out ballots to voters, Nussmeyer said.

Carolyn Callecod, president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, said the county organization is using Facebook to post information on how to apply for absentee mail-in voting applications.

And the group is piggybacking on the national League of Women Voters, which sponsors Vote411.org, an online source where voters can input their address and find information on candidates running in the primary election, Callecod said, from national to county candidates.

“We have had to cancel all our candidate forums, so this is our way of letting the candidates have a venue to let the voters know how they stand on issues,” Callecod said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.