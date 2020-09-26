It's been a tough year for Wabash Valley brick & mortar retail

While retailers had a tough 2019, predictions for 2020 were already grim prior to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic led to a wave of large retailers folding as the economy ground to a halt in March through May and still remains in distress.
On Terre Haute's east side, Stein Mart, a long-time anchor for The Meadows shopping center, was being sold to a private equity firm, which was touted as part of a turn-around plan. However, the Jacksonville-Fla. based discount men and women's department store chain filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2020 claiming "significant financial distress" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a change in consumer buying habits.
Stein Mart then began a store closing sale in Terre Haute.
"We are working on a few ideas [to replace Stein Mart] but as of right now, we are not sure exactly when Stein Mart will be gone, so everything is up in there air. We are sad that we are losing Stein Mart," said Polly Bryan, who with her husband, Gordon Bryan, a financial advisor, are partners in Meadows Development of Terre Haute LLC, which purchased the shopping center in late 2017.
Other partners are Linc Hobbs CPA, Hobbs & Co.; Steve Heck, Complete Outdoor; Ray Sumner, SMC Inc.; and Mark Zimmerly, with Zimmerly Development, Inc.
"The pandemic has affected The Meadows in that all retail is down," Polly Bryan said, who as president of Ace Blind & Drapery, moved her business to The Meadows in 2018.
"We are all small businesses that are struggling to keep the doors open," Bryan said. "Walkers are still coming in to walk, but are asked to wear masks, especially if they are interacting with other walkers. The retail shops have noticed that revenue has been affected and are just trying to carry on day to day," she said.
"The restaurants never really closed except for a few weeks where they did carryout only. But they have also been affected and noticed that revenues are down," Bryan said.
Yet, looking forward over the next two years, Polly Bryan said owners remain "positive that retail will still be around, things might be different, but people still need to shop and browse," she said. "We are hoping that our current retail shops will still be here and would hopefully be flourishing."
Haute City Center
While Terre Haute's Haute City Center mall, on Terre Haute's south side, has experienced previous retail losses such as Sears, Macy's and Carson's, it has so far avoided closings from a few other distressed retailers, including J.C. Penney.
J.C. Penney filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid May, stating the pandemic hindered its efforts to improve its finances. The company announced it would close 242 stores, about 29 percent of its stores, as part of its bankruptcy restructuring plan. The company in July closed Indiana stores in Bedford, Elkhart, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Madison, Muncie, Plymouth, Richmond and Vincennes.
In early September, Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group reached an agreement to buy J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy. Simon and Brookfield agreed to acquire substantially all of J.C. Penney's retail and operating assets for $1.75 billion, with a combination of cash and debt, the companies said.
While J.C. Penney was bought, another long-time tenant at Haute City Center is closing.
Victoria's Secret this year announced it is permanently closing 250 stores — a quarter of its stores in the United States and Canada — after a $500 million plan to go private was scrapped. That includes closing its store in Terre Haute in September.
"The pandemic has accelerated certain trends in the industry, but our dedicated and creative leasing teams are working diligently to identify opportunities to bring in new uses," said Kim Ingalsbe, general manager of Haute City Center.
"The pandemic has underscored the importance of diversifying outside of retail with dining, services and entertainment as well as essential businesses and other uses," Ingalsbe said.
Some other notable national retail bankruptcy filings in 2020 include Pier 1, partly blaming the "uncertainty of a post-COVID world;" Lord & Taylor, the nation's oldest department store; Tailored, which owns Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands, said it was hit by a drop in demand for business attire and formal wear amid the pandemic.
Ascena Retail Group, known for mall staples Ann Taylor, Loft, and Lane Bryant, plans to close 1,600 of its 2,800 stores, including most of its Justice tween clothing stores and all of its Catherine's plus-size clothing stores. Last year, Ascena closed all of its Dressbarn stores, including one at the Haute City Center mall.
Other bankruptcy filings include RTW Retailwinds, the parent company of women's fashion retailer New York & Co.; plus GNC, a vitamin retailer that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of June citing, among other factors, a pandemic-related sales slump and mounting debt. The company is up for sale.
Retail, like many business sectors, was hit hard in the spring.
With a few exceptions, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, retail businesses in Indiana were all but shuttered to in-person, in-store shopping in March under an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor lifted part of that order for retail in May.
The Haute Center City mall reopened in mid May, with reduced hours and limited entrance access.
"The health and well-being of our employees, retailers and customers are our top priority," Ingalsbe said. "We continue to monitor this situation closely making adjustments as necessary or as mandated by government officials. Haute City Center is regularly cleaned and sanitized as part of our normal procedures, but over the past several months we have increased the frequency of such cleanings with an enhanced focus on high traffic areas and touchpoints."
The mall placed sanitizer stations throughout and signage in the common areas and on entrance doors encourage customers and employees to "follow the CDC )Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and mandated government issued orders as it relates to social distancing and wearing masks. Our play area will remain closed and tables will be socially distanced in the food court area as long as the virus continues to be a public health concern," Ingalsbe said.
Moving forward into 2021 and 2022, Ingalsbe said Haute City Center "is well-located with a strong tenant mix. While traffic is still rebounding, retailers are reporting that conversion rates are higher, illustrating that those visiting the mall are doing so with the intent to buy," she said.
The mall's "evolution reflects changes in the broader retail real estate industry. As consumer preferences have changed and certain retailers have fallen out of favor with customers, they have been replaced with new retail and alternative uses, including many local and regional operators. Attracting local and regional tenants as well as diversifying outside of retail will continue to be an important strategy moving forward," Ingalsbe said.
"Our leasing team will continue to seek out the best tenants and uses that reflect the demands of the community and position the property for continued success," she said.
