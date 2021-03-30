It's all 'bees-ness' for kids, beekeepers

Lunch time was all “bees-ness” Tuesday for children in the Vigo County YMCA’s spring break program.
Members of the Wabash Valley Bee Club displayed a miniature bee hive and had some students try on a beekeeper suit as part of an educational hour.
“I like bees because they make honey. Bees can fill up (a hive) with honey,” said Gage Lumpp, 7, one of 16 students who asked questions during a presentation of the bee club.
Cindi Monds, executive branch director of the Vigo County YMCA, said the spring break program, which runs all this week, has 20 children and provides physical activities, such as swimming and outdoor activities, as well as science, technology, engineering, art and math lessons, as well as presentations by groups like the bee club.
Len Mullins, a member of the bee club, said honey bees “will come out of the hive when it is above 40 degrees, so it is a little early yet. But on 70 degree days, they will be all over looking for pollen. The bees have been out ... but once we get through this month, next month is really when they start” to fly about seeking pollen, he said.
Bees are pollinators and honey bees are the work horse of insects, said Ryan Wickens, a member of the bee club.
“The honey bee is a social insect. The whole hive works to rear young and keep the hive alive,” Wickens said. “Bees collect nectar (from flowers) and it is used to build honey. Bees also make beeswax to make honeycombs, where a queen bee lays eggs that turn into larvae, “which hatch out into other bees,” Wickens said.
“The honey bee is the only insect in the world that makes food that people can eat, and honey never spoils,” Wickens said. “Honey provides all the substances necessary to support life, including enzymes, minerals, vitamins and water.”
