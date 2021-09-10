For more than two hours Friday, nine probationary firefighters with the Terre Haute Fire Department climbed stairs in a tribute to the 343 firefighters who perished in the 9/11 terror attack on America.
Wearing full turnout gear weighing up to 70 pounds, the THFD firefighters climbed 147 flights of stairs at the Brown Avenue training center.
The lengthy stair climb – 37 times up and down the stairwell – equaled the 110-floor height of the World Trade Center towers destroyed in the terror attack that claimed thousands of lives.
THFD Capt. Kyle Pettijohn said the stair climb has been incorporated into training for probationary firefighters. The group was to spend the day discussing 9/11, watching documentaries and honoring the fallen firefighters.
“About three years ago, we had an awakening that a lot of these guys were young and a lot of them weren’t really old enough to remember 9/11 on their own,” Pettijohn said of new firefighters, “so we thought this would be a good way to spend the day.”
Inside the training tower, speakers broadcast recordings of the actual event.
“[We] want them to get a good feel of what people went through that day,” Pettijohn said.
“It’s team-building for these guys,” he said. “It’s a tough event to accomplish, to climb 110 floors in full gear.”
He knows the firefighters will remember the things they go through as a group and it keeps them close throughout their careers.
As for himself, the captain said he was not yet a firefighter on Sept. 11, 2001. He was just out of school and was doing electrical work on a log home when his boss came to the job site and took Pettijohn and another worker home to watch the unfolding of the events on television.
“I’ll never forget it. It was just a strange, eerie day. I don’t know how else to describe it,” said Pettijohn, who was inspired by his own father to join the department.
Friday was the 25th birthday of firefighter Braden Puckett, who already has some experience as a volunteer firefighter and has participated in a previous stair climb in honor of the 9/11 fallen.
Twenty years ago, Puckett was getting ready for school and he remembers watching the television with his parents as the attack unfolded.
“I didn’t understand it at the time,” he said, but he came to understand “the event itself has changed the United States tremendously.”
Puckett said his own grandfather was a firefighter for 25 years and that inspired him to also serve in public safety.
Since he has already completed a stair climb, he understood what Friday’s event would mean to him and the other probationary firefighters.
“I think this is going to put us in the shoes of those firefighters that day,” Puckett said, recalling the blue skies of the day 20 years ago that were soon clouded by the haze of ash and debris.
“It’s a sunny day today, and it helps us remember and have respect for those guys who went up there knowing they had no idea what was going to happen.”
Responding to the threat, the 343 firefighters didn’t flinch from doing their duty.
“The guys that went up the towers that day knew there was a great chance they were never going to go back [down], but they did it anyway,” Puckett said. “They knew they had families to go home to, but they still chose to go help the people who needed help that day.”
