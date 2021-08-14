Dottie King saw the mixed emotions in the parents' eyes as they brought their daughter, Gracie Ables, to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for her freshman year.
On Friday, move-in day for new students, King re-assured them their daughter was in good hands. "It's a family here," King told the misty-eyed parents, Amanda and Keith Ables, who are from southern Indiana.
She also introduced herself to the Ables, who briefly stopped their car while making their way up The Avenue to LeFer Residence Hall. "I'm Dottie King, the college president ... We welcome you back to campus any time."
Then, the Ables drove their daughter to her new home at the Woods. As they did so, college staff along the Avenue greeted them with cheers, noisemakers, a bubble machine and music; some waved flags or pom poms.
Signs along the way read, "Go Pomeroys" or "Welcome Home." Admissions counselor Jay Keys served as DJ, playing a range of songs from Cha Cha Slide to Wagon Wheel.
Despite the challenges of COVID, King shared some positive enrollment news, with on-campus enrollment of 530 that matches — and could exceed — the historic high set in 1966.
The college has 211 new students, a 15% increase over last year, and their average GPA is 3.3.
Total enrollment for August is 1,101, a 5% increase over last year; the number includes on-campus, online and graduate programs. [Online and graduate programs have additional enrollment dates during the academic year, and total enrollment is projected at more than 1,300 for the academic year].
"We're growing again. We've grown consistently since 2015, even in COVID," King said.
Her hopes for the upcoming academic year are "that COVID leaves us alone," she said. However, the college continues to have protocols in place.
Under current policy, vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask on campus; individuals who are not vaccinated or do not have a positive antibodies test are required to wear a mask throughout campus.
King also hopes students "have a wonderful experience and we live up to the expectations we have for quality ... and we end the year well," she said.
The college has several new programs this fall, including its first Ph.D. program in global leadership. It also is opening the new Les Bois Residence Hall and Doherty Dining Center; a new men's basketball program will play its first game Oct. 30.
The college is fundraising for an addition to Knoerle Center and an upgrade to the auditorium in the Conservatory.
Among those who enjoyed the greeting at the Avenue's entrance were incoming freshman Natalie Harkrider from Parke County and her mom, Mary Jo Harkrider. Natalie will study elementary and special education. "I'm ready for the new adventure," Natalie said. "It's going to be different leaving home."
Her mom, Mary Jo, said, "It's bittersweet. I'm super excited for her to be here to start this new journey. But as a mom, you have all the mom concerns," she said. "I know she'll do great, though."
In LeFer Residence Hall, Gracie Ables joyfully moved into her room with the help of her parents; she'll be playing softball at the Woods. She chose to attend SMWC because "I love the softball coach and I like the small school atmosphere," she said.
Parents Amanda and Keith Ables experienced a range of emotions as they helped Gracie organize her room. They are excited for their daughter and believe she has a bright future, but it won't be easy to go home without her. "It's the next chapter, but you've got to let go," Keith Ables said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.