Items at Terre Haute museum come from veterans, tell their stories

Inside the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute hangs a unique piece of military history.

“If this place caught on fire, which I hope to God never happens, this would be the first thing I would grab,” museum founder Brian Mundell said of an original architect’s site plan of the Nazi German Stalag IX-B prison camp during World War II.

The markings are faded and faint, but Mundell points to squares that represent buildings “and where it says ‘A,’ those are the guard towers. The barracks are here,” Mundell said as his finger points to another portion of the large plan. “Up there is where the Russians were kept and there are some more German buildings here,” he said.

“There can’t be another one of these in the world. There were several other Stalag prison camps, but this is for that particular one. The cool thing to me is I got to hear the story from Mr. Earl VanScoyk. He told me about it,” as he points to photograph of himself and VanScoyk holding the large plan, donated to the museum.

“That’s got to be one of my favorite pieces” in the museum, Mundell said.

VanScoyk was held as a prisoner at the camp from December 1944 to April 1945. The camp was located southeast of the town of Bad Orb in Hesse, Germany.

After the camp was liberated by the U.S. Army, VanScoyk took several papers from German buildings, which included the camp plan drawing.

“Another neat thing, there is a picture of a German guard that Mr. VanScoyk had all those years. And he must have become friends with the guy, because he had a picture of him. Otherwise, why would you want a picture of the enemy?” Mundell said. “On the back of the picture, it has the name of the guard who was 65 years old at the time. It just shows how the Germans were using old guys and young boys” near the end of World War II, he said.

Mundell has been collecting military history for the past 16 years. He opened the museum at 1129 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute on Veterans Day in 2012.

To honor veterans, the museum will be open on Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular museum hours are Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is connected to Mundell’s primary business — Superior Kitchen and Bath.

New at the museum

Howard Mathas of Montezuma was a U.S. Army captain in the 13th Infantry, 8th Division during World War II. He became a basketball coach and teacher at several former Wabash Valley high schools including Rosedale, Glenn and Wiley. He served in central Europe and was awarded the medals of Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart with cluster, along with a combat infantry badge.

The Mathas collection, new this year at the museum, includes German National Veteran’s Association armbands; some handguns including a Model 1905 .25-caliber pistol taken by Mathas from a Belgian police officer; some German daggers; Mathas’ medals; German uniform and helmets, plus a German map case with maps, taken from a German tank commander after the tank crashed through a collapsed bridge.

“The German tank officer tried to go for Captain Mathas’ pistol and Mathas shot and killed the German officer,” Mundell said, adding the tank commander spoke perfect English and had gone to school in the U.S.

“He was quite the souvenir collector,” Mundell said. “The helmet, uniform and dagger are Luftwaffe, which is the German air force, so I don’t know how he got those, but Mr. Mathas was a captain. Officers could get things and bring them home when the average soldier couldn’t.”

The collection was donated by Bob Stephens of Terre Haute, a close friend.

“I think he was like a son to Mr. Mathas, who didn’t have kids,” Mundell said.

The museum, Mundell said, is also soon to get a picture frame that is reported to have been in Adolf Hitler’s Berlin bunker, that once contained a photograph of Eva Braun, Hitler’s longtime companion and then for less than 40 hours, his wife.

Mundell said the frame is coming from a professor at Indiana State University whose father, who served in the 82nd Airborne, obtained the frame from a Russian solider who had been in Berlin.

“It is a piece of history and only one in the world,” Mundell said, who plans to feature the item next year. The display could include another item from the bunker, Mundell said.

“The things in [the museum] are very personal, that is probably the thing that strikes a lot of people,” Mundell said, “I try to get a name and picture on the items that are donated, because that way you have a name and a face with the item, not just an item.

“That part to me is what makes this [museum] special. I don’t have any tanks or helicopters or anything big, just a lot of little person things,” Mundell said. “And most of the items in here are local,” from the Wabash Valley or from Indiana.

One example is the U.S. Marine uniform of Carl S. Riddle, best known as the first principal at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Riddle served in the Marine Corps during World War II, in the Pacific theatre and in the China-Burma-India theatre. He was recalled to active duty in 1951 to 1952 during the Korean War.

“When I went to North [Vigo High School], I didn’t know he was a marine,” Mundell said. “I was lucky enough that his daughter and wife donated his uniform” after Riddle’s death in 2010.

There’s also Dr. Ralph “Ed” Llewellyn who served in the 503rd Parachute Regimental Combat Team during World War II. “He fought the Japanese. Most think of paratroopers as fighting the Germans,” Mundell said. The museum has his jump jacket and pants.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Llewellyn, who died in 2015, was a 1944 graduate of the former Wiley High School who went on to become a dentist and oral surgeon.

Last year the museum added a display of Margaret “Peggy” Land of Evansville.

Among several photographs is one taken in January 1973 at the U.S. Army 3rd Field Hospital in Saigon, Vietnam, shortly after a peace treaty was signed. Land was the head operating nurse at the hospital from August 1972 to March 1973. She had entered the U.S. Army in 1959, retiring in 1983 as a colonel, Mundell said.

“The cool thing about this,” Mundell said, “was a lady named Ann Gaball, who lives north of Las Vegas, had Googled museums in Indiana and called me. She said her friend had been a nurse in Saigon during the Vietnam War and wondered if I would be interested” in her military items, Mundell said.

Mundell paid for shipping, and was sent numerous items including Land’s uniform, a bronze star, other medals with certificates and patches as well a boonie hat she wore in Vietnam.

“That is just a cool story about how someone in Nevada donated things to a museum in Terre Haute,” Mundell said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.