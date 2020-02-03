It's tax time -- welcome to adulthood

Students in Mike Richards’ West Vigo High School business classes are getting some practical, and perhaps eye-opening, lessons this week on how to prepare their own federal taxes.
They are learning about 1040 tax forms, the difference between a W4 and W2, deductions, exemptions and how to calculate taxable income.
Sophomore Sadie Herring said she’s now better prepared for the “real world” when she has a full-time job and has to fill out those tax forms — for real. “It’s been an awesome opportunity,” she said.
She knows that adults talk a lot about taxes during filing season.
“You hear so much complaining,” she said. “So I’m definitely glad to at least get my toes in the water and get to know about it. ... It’s a lot less stressful than what I thought.”
They’re learning about tax preparation as part of a business management class.
“It’s opened my eyes,” Herring said. “I didn’t realize how many things we were taxed on.” Students also are learning about state and local taxes.
Richards, whose been a teacher for seven years, formerly worked for a tax service business.
“I wanted to incorporate something the students could use,” he said. His students are sophomores, juniors and seniors, and many of them have jobs and will get W2s. “I thought I’d show them how easy it is to do taxes.”
Last week, students on Wednesday learned about filing as a single person. On Thursday, the scenario was for someone married, filing jointly. They were given fake W2s and completed the 1040 forms, and then figured taxes owed and whether the client got a refund or owed more taxes.
While people can file either electronically or by paper, he hoped to show them “how easy it is to do it” using online software rather than by paper.
“Almost nobody does it by paper anymore,” he said.
Richards teaches business management, accounting and business math classes.
“So far, everyone seems to be pretty much into it,” Richards said. He has one student whose response was, “Finally, something that I can actually use.”
School principal Ryan Easton has been meeting with seniors and asking them what things they would really like to know prior to graduating.
“A lot of them said, ‘We need to know real world things like personal finance.’ So I figured this was the perfect opportunity to implement something like that,” Richards said.
Students don’t like everything they are learning.
“I think they get angered about how much tax we actually pay,” Richards said. “I remind them that in the U.S., we don’t pay nearly the tax that other countries do.”
They’ve also talked about the various types of taxes people pay — federal, state and local. “They are just really surprised by how much tax is really taken out of their paychecks,” Richards said.
Sophomore Avery Funk said students have learned about taxable income, itemized deductions and above-the-line deductions, as well as how to make changes that can lower their taxes and save them money.
“I have learned so much,” Funk said. “I had no idea what taxes even were. I thought it was just when you go to the grocery store, they put a couple taxes on your groceries. That’s all I thought it was.”
The class, and lessons on how to fill out tax forms, “have made me realize so much that I haven’t already known. I feel like it’s been very beneficial,” Funk said.
Among the things students learned Thursday was that if they are 16 or younger, their parents get a $2,000 child tax credit, but once the students turn 17, that tax credit ends.
