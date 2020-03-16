Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Ivy Tech Community College all announced Monday they will finish the remainder of the academic year with online-only instruction, with each citing efforts to contain the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College "has not made that decision yet," said Dee Reed, SMWC spokeswoman. The college's COVID-19 task force will meet at 9 a.m. today.
ISU also canceled spring commencement, although a virtual spring commencement will occur. Graduates will be able to participate in the December graduation program.
Residence halls will close at noon Saturday, although exceptions for some students have been and will be considered. For those who stay, only carry-out meal service will be available. All others, including students currently off campus, will have until noon Saturday to remove personal belongings. The university is encouraging students to move before Saturday, if possible.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this an unprecedented time for Indiana State University,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a statement. “Throughout campus, faculty and staff are working tirelessly to keep our community safe and keep our institution moving forward. To them, and our hard-working students, I say thank you."
The university remains open with a focus on completing instruction for the semester. Remote work for faculty and staff will be determined by individual members of the president’s cabinet, with the recognition that some jobs simply cannot be done remotely. But employees who are sick, or caring for someone who is ill, are asked to stay home and use sick leave.
“We understand this creates difficulties, and you have a lot of questions. Frankly, there are many questions we are still working through, and some of them require forthcoming information from people outside the university," Curtis said.
More details will be provided in the coming hours and days. It will be published on ISU’s COVID-19 webpage.
Rose-Hulman
Rose-Hulman president Rob Coons stated that COVID-19 concerns "require us to extend our remote instruction plans through the remainder of the spring academic quarter."
The decision was based on the newest information gathered over the prior 72 hours, and "with the health and safety of our entire community our primary concern," he stated.
The college is requesting all students living in residence halls to make plans to move off campus. Those whose situation "prohibits you from leaving the residence halls" can apply for a waiver to remain on-campus.
Upcoming campus visits by prospective students have been suspended until further notice, and the college also continues to discuss the potential impact on commencement, scheduled for May 30. The current plan is to hold commencement, "and we continue to work through arrangements for that event as well."
Full details about Rose-Hulman’s actions based on information provided by the CDC, Indiana State Department of Health, and the Vigo County Health Department, can be found at: https://www.rose-hulman.edu/about-us/community-and-public-services/health/index.html.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College announced that it will extend the delivery of courses virtually through the remainder of the semester. Courses will restart March 23 and conclude May 16, all being offered virtually.
Ivy Tech locations statewide will remain open to allow students to access computer labs and to provide services such as advising, financial aid and access to faculty in a face-to-face format.
Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less if safety of all involved through social distancing can be assured.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
