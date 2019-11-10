When a radio call came in, Donald G. Albright knew it was time to hold on.
Flying at 1,500 to 2,000 feet at night, he readied his M-60 machine gun pointed out the open side of the Bell UH-1 “Huey” helicopter.
“When that call came in, the pilot could just turn quickly, and suddenly your banking down, sometimes dropping down as low as 200 or 300 feet,” Albright said. The helicopter was equipped with rocket launchers.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time you could never see what you were shooting at, but you just kept firing and sprayed the area where the rockets went,” Albright said.
In some cases, Albright saw return fire.
“We used red tracers when we shot, but the Viet Cong used green tracers, so you could see them moving around. If they started coming toward us, the pilot would swing out” away from the path of the incoming fire, Albright said.
It was a nightly routine during the first four months of 1968 and continued through much of that year as American soldiers fought back the Tet Offensive — a coordinated North Vietnamese and Viet Cong attack against a number of targets in South Vietnam.
“In 1968, we lost a lot of helicopters and door gunners,” he said.
Albright was with the U.S. Army’s 1st Air Calvary Division. On Dec. 7, 1968, his helicopter crew was on the ground, near the Black Virgin Mountain in the Tây Ninh Province of Vietnam.
“There was a big rocket attack. It was Pearl Harbor Day, and they (Viet Cong) knew that, so it was psychological,” Albright said. “They hit our compound, trying to destroy helicopters with rockets. We were trying to get to bunkers when the rockets came in and I didn’t quite make it,” he said.
An explosion thrust shrapnel through his ear and hand, as well into his hip, buttocks and left leg.
“I went down and I was close to the bunker. I felt something warm, but it really didn’t hurt then. You are scared and everything is going on. I crawled up to the bunker entrance and one of the guys reached out and grabbed me, pulled me in” to the bunker, Albright said.
That’s when he learned he had been hit.
“Somebody said, ‘You got blood all over you.’ I really didn’t know ... I think it was adrenaline,” Albright said.
After the attack, he was taken to a treatment center.
“They put this tag on your toe, with a wire. Then I was really kind of scared. It was scary at first because you think that’s it, but they put one on everybody because they triage,” assigning treatment based on urgency.
Shrapnel stayed in his hand, with doctors saying it would work itself out. In the early 1970s, it formed a knot on his hand, which was then removed. He kept the shrapnel pieces in a pill bottle.
He earned a Purple Heart, which he values more now than at the time of his injury. He keeps the medal along with others in a glass case.
“It’s not a medal you really want to earn,” he said.
Unlike many during the Vietnam War, Albright didn’t wait to get a draft notice. Instead, while still a junior at Brazil High School, he voluntarily entered the U.S. Army.
“I went because I wanted to serve,” Albright said.
He finished his high school diploma while in training, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He later went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, before he was shipped to Germany.
“I was in Germany about a year, when they pulled me out in January 1968 ... to go to Vietnam. I was young, but I was kind of excited. I didn’t know anything ... and I grew up playing Army like a lot of kids. I didn’t have any issue with it as I was 18.”
He served in the Army from January 1967 until November 1970.
Things in his hometown had changed while he was overseas. Interstate 70 was built, which lead to the end of the family business, Albright Service, which was a truck stop and restaurant along U.S. 40, located near what is now a fast food restaurant and Walmart on the east side of Brazil.
His grandfather and father, a former Merchant Marine during World War II, had worked in that business. Albright took a job in the steel mills in Gary, working there until 1985. He returned to Brazil, working for an ambulance service for a short term, before working in Vermillion County at the Newport Army Chemical Depot until 1987.
Then he worked as a counselor and caseworker for the Indiana Department of Corrections, retiring in 2015. He married his wife, Vickie, in 1995 and the couple continues to live in Clinton.
Now, at age 70, Albright said he wished he remained in the military service.
“I would have done it again. If I could changed anything, I would have tried to stay and see how it would have gone,” but said racial tensions in the military service at the time influenced his decision to leave the Army.
“I am proud of my service,” Albright said.
Today is Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11 as a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
More than 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam, which represents 9.7 percent of that generation, according to uswarhogs.org. There were 58,202 soldiers killed in action and 303,704 were wounded. More than 8.7 million soldiers were on active duty during the war from Aug 5, 1964 through March 28, 1973.
