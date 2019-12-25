'It's been like living in a Christmas movie'

Spending the holidays more than 4,600-plus miles from her home in Italy, exchange student Matilda Mariani said this year has been different than her 16 previous, but that she’s felt no shortage of Christmas cheer.
With caroling, neighborhoods decked out in lights and decorations and the extent to which people go to showcase their holiday spirit, “it feels like the movies,” Mariani said.
After arriving in August from her home in Milan, Mariani is capping off her five-month tenure as an exchange student with the Pfaff family of Terre Haute by taking in the sights and sounds of an “American” Christmas.
“I’m loving it,” Mariani said. “I’ve spent the last 16 Christmases with my parents, so to miss one it doesn’t bother me too much. I called them earlier and we talked for a while and I think it’s harder on them than it is me.”
A day normally spent with her parents and grandparents in Florence, Italy, over meals of tortellini or pasta al forno, Mariani said the whole Christmas season, as celebrated in America, is much bigger.
“There are so many decorations here, outside all the houses,” Mariani said. “And the snow? We are not used to that where I live, although it’s melting right now.
“I would say Christmas is more of a thing here than it is in Italy. There’s not as much Christmas spirit, although we try, in Italy. It’s not in the air. But here? It’s everywhere.”
Mariani said it’s been especially fun as an only child experiencing Christmas with Tonya and Chris Pfaff and their four children.
“I really love this,” Mariani said. “Having so many people around, in certain situations, is better. They’re funny and since they’re people my age it’s comfortable.
“And around Christmas it makes for a really happy atmosphere.”
And like the childhood memory of Santa coming to her grandparents house and talking with her grandfather while dropping off presents — cementing her believe in father Christmas for years — Mariani said she will forever treasure the time she spent with the Pfaffs in Terre Haute.
“It’s been like living in a Christmas movie,” Mariani said. “The other day, Sunday I think, we went caroling. And that’s so nice because it really puts you in the spirit of Christmas and everything that means, standing with other people and being happy and joyful.
“Caroling isn’t something I’ve ever done before, but it’s something I’ll remember forever. And I think that’s what’s been beautiful about this whole experience, noticing all the differences in the culture and what I’m used to doing.”
