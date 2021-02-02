ISU's spring enrollment down about 12.5%

Indiana State University's spring enrollment has fallen to 9,662 students, which is lower than expected, and a budget committee will meet next week to look at ways to cut costs and ensure ISU ends the fiscal year in the black.

In the meantime, ISU must "continue to manage spending closely," ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a message to the university community.

Spring enrollment is 9,662 students, "lower than anticipated," she said. "This follows a national trend with the pandemic and changing demographics. In addition, smaller classes moving through to graduation will impact enrollment for the next academic year."

The spring enrollment represents a 12.5% decline over spring 2020, when enrollment was 11,049.

Those numbers must be placed in context, given a large graduating class in spring 2020, said Jason Trainer, ISU vice provost for enrollment management. Fall 2020 enrollment was 10,830 students.

Curtis was not available for an interview Tuesday.

The university is now focused on ending the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, with a positive balance, and also preparing a balanced budget for the next fiscal year that starts July 1, Curtis said in the statement.

The University Budget Committee will meet next week "to discuss strategies we will employ to address these tasks. At this time we need to continue to manage spending closely. Campus has been doing a good job of this halfway through Fiscal Year 2021. Please continue to do so," Curtis wrote.

The committee includes vice presidents and representatives of shared governance units representing students, faculty and staff.

Looking forward, the university "can all engage in recruiting and welcoming more students to Indiana State. As more people are able to be vaccinated this spring and summer, there is a renewed opportunity to invite more on-campus freshmen, transfer students, graduate students, and online students to engage with us," Curtis wrote.

Curtis added, "We will provide more information regarding the budget as the spring semester unfolds."

Part of the spring decline is due to a smaller class size in fall 2020, both new freshmen and overall headcount; both declined 6% over the prior year, Trainer said, and COVID-19 was a factor.

Nationally, first-time enrollments at public four-year universities fell by nearly 14% in fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. In comparison, first-time enrollments at public two-year colleges saw declines of nearly 23% and private four-year universities saw declines of nearly 12%.

Other trends are at work, including fewer high school graduates. Also, flagship institutions tend to have wait lists to draw from when enrollments are tight; but that, in turn, may hurt enrollment at regional institutions such as ISU, he said.

Fall to spring retention at ISU has also been adversely impacted, Trainer said. Among the reasons are the pandemic and the way education is being delivered, including more hybrid classes. "This year, for many of our students, it's just a different experience," he said.

For next year, ISU is working to attract new students, maintain enrolled students and bring back students who may have taken a break in their education, Trainer said.

Another national trend the university is watching is "a large shift in students who are deciding not to go to school. That's the piece that's really hurting us. And it's predominantly students from low socio-economic backgrounds who are making that decision. Indiana State has been a university choice for many of those students," Trainer said.

Nationally, there are "dramatic decreases" in college applications and FAFSA applications among this year's high school graduates, who would enter college next fall, he said.

"We're working very hard to try to get students to apply and complete their FAFSAs," he said.

The pandemic has made a difficult task even more difficult, Trainer said.

"We're hopeful fall of 2021 will look more normal than abnormal. We're really trying to reach out and work with the state and various partners on encouraging students and families not to wait. The pandemic has shown the value of an education and a degree."

