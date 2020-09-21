ISU's Scott College of Business ranked among nation's best

Indiana State University’s Scott College of Business was ranked among Best Undergraduate Business programs by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges.
The publication evaluated the 511 undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The rankings are “based solely on the judgments of deans and senior faculty members at peer institutions.”
“Our purpose in the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University is to positively impact the lives of our students,” said Terry Daugherty, dean of the college.
“This starts in the classroom while combining experiential learning and professional development programming designed to prepare our graduates for career success. The recognition by U.S. News & World Report reinforces our student focus and reflects the dedication of our outstanding faculty and staff.”
Two people from each accredited institution were asked to rate the quality of all programs with which they were familiar.
ISU ranked in the top 46 percent out of the 511 institutions.
The University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of California-Berkley had the top three rankings.
— This item was supplied to the Tribune-Star by Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.