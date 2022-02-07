ISU's Noah Malone honored at Statehouse

Indiana State University sophomore Noah Malone received a congratulatory resolution on the floor of the state Senate on Monday for winning three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Malone, who is legally blind but has some peripheral vision, won silver medals in the 100 and 200 meters and a gold as part of the universal relay, a co-ed event where athletes with different disabilities compete as one team.
Malone is also a sprinter for the Sycamores in NCAA competition.
The resolution read in part, “Malone's inimitable spirit, perseverance through adversity, and general excellence shows, as he has said, that when “you have something that motivates you or inspires you, there's always a way to get it done."
State Sen. Kyle Walker read the resolution after which senators gave him a standing ovation.
It was the highlight of ISU Day at the Statehouse, where 28 students mingled with lawmakers while promoting their campus organizations and their research at tables in the Statehouse atrium. ISU President Deborah J. Curtis was among the university leaders at the event.
The tables included the Honors College, the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity, the American Democracy Project, and individual students explaining their scientific research.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and local legislators Sen. Jon Ford, Rep. Tonya Pfaff, and Rep. Bob Heaton, were among about 60 lawmakers who talked with students.
Malone, from Fishers, was accompanied at the Statehouse by his father Kyle, his mother LaTasha, and his sister Zion. ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales and sprint coach Anthony Bertoli were also present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.