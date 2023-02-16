In Dreiser Hall on Thursday, Indiana State University senior and theater major Rena Cardaras sewed costuming — a corset — for an upcoming production called Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Murder Mystery.
ISU officials had just rededicated the building, which underwent an $18.4 million, state-funded renovation. It is named after Terre Haute native and novelist Theodore Dreiser.
The building, which houses Student Media and the Department of Theater, was constructed in 1950 and never had a total renovation; many of the building systems and finishes were original.
Cardaras has experienced the improvements first-hand.
The renovated facility “is so much nicer. Our first costume shop in this building used to be in the basement, so we were cut off from everything” upstairs. “We never really got a chance for people to see what we were doing. And it was just depressing down there because it was in the basement. We didn’t have any sunlight,” Cardaras said.
With the changes, “We are visible so people can see what we are doing, and then they stop and ask. We get to say, ‘Hey,’ we’re doing this theater production. … It’s just wonderful.”
The renovation transformed Dreiser Hall into a modern teaching facility, with dramatically improved learning spaces, officials said. A 100-seat theater in the building has been enhanced, and the project replaced much of the building’s aging infrastructure.
Additional glass improves natural light and views of campus, while a new northwest entrance gives the building an entrance-exit near Dede Plaza and its fountain.
The upgrades also address accessibility issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a new elevator goes to all floors.
“Isn’t it magnificent? What a change,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. Other speakers included Provost Christopher Olsen and Melinda Roberts, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
The facility has been transformed “into a 21st Century teaching and learning facility that will serve our students, faculty, staff and community for many years to come,” Curtis said.
Dreiser Hall is home to Student Media, which includes the Indiana Statesman newspaper as well as television and radio studios.
“They now have these outstanding facilities and state-of-the-art equipment to use for amazing hands-on experiences right here on our campus,” Curtis said.
Roberts said the changes will allow Student Media to evolve with the rapidly changing media industry. Also, new control rooms have enhanced the production capabilities of Sycamore Video and the Indiana State Sports Network.
The WZIS and WISU-FM radio stations now have a communal workspace with better equipment, more visibility and a larger lounge area.
“One of the biggest opportunities for students is created by more open spaces,” Roberts said. “There used to be a lot of separate offices, but now, we have giant open stations, so we’re finding they are collaborating with each other a lot more and working together on projects.”
Interior glass walls and windows showcase the programs. “People can walk by and see that work. It’s motivating a lot of students to get involved,” Roberts said.
She noted that students with WZIS radio, Sycamore video and the Statesman recently discussed ways to share content and pool their resources to provide broader coverage of athletic events.
A sculpture, called Emanating Connections, was moved from outside in front of ISU’s New Theater to inside Dreiser Hall. It is by renowned sculptor Chakaia Booker, who is famous for creating abstract works from recycled tires and stainless steel.
Curtis thanked Gov. Eric Holcomb and local legislators State Sen. Jon Ford and sate representatives Bob Heaton, Alan Morrison and Tonya Pfaff for their support. Hannig Construction of Terre Haute was the general contractor.
After the dedication, those present could tour the renovated facilities.
Jeff Larson, student digital media manager, said the renovation gives students “a better opportunity to actually learn.”
Before, with old equipment, “It’s not going to give them the more up-to-date learning experience. When you have all the updated equipment, the updated software and facility, it’s going to draw them more and more to our department,” he said.
