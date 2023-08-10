Indiana State University’s Dance Marathon club was recently recognized with the Miracle Maker Award.
This is awarded to Dance Marathon programs in the $75,000 - $149,000 fundraising level and the highest combined monetary and percentage increases in their overall fundraising in the previous year.
At Indiana State University, State Dance Marathon is the largest student-led organization on campus. This 12-hour event is hosted at the Student Recreation Center and features games, food, fundraising opportunities and the opportunity to hear the stories of Riley Hospital families.
In 2023, more than 191 ISU students raised over $114,000 for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Of those students, nine fundraised $1,000 individually.
State Dance Marathon also supports three area high school programs, has 10 Riley families, and will include Terre Haute South Vigo High School in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.