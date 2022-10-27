Two educators in the Wabash Valley were honored Thursday by the Indianapolis Business Journal as part of the journal’s 2022 Women of Influence class.
Recognized for outstanding achievement were Deborah J. Curtis, Indiana State University president, and Carlotta Berry, the Lawrence J. Giacoletto endowed chair for electrical and computer engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Curtis was recognized for outstanding achievements and impact during a breakfast at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, according to an ISU news release. She was among 21 people chosen from nearly 200 individuals nominated by readers.
“I am sincerely grateful to be honored with this special recognition,” Curtis said. “It is particularly poignant for me that Indiana State University is highlighted by this event. ISU has provided the foundation for so many productive careers for women over its more than 150 years. This is certainly the case for me as an alum of this wonderful university.”
Curtis began her tenure as ISU’s 12th president on Jan. 3, 2018. She is the first female and only the second graduate of Indiana State to serve as president.
She is passionate about post-secondary educational attainment and this passion was highlighted by those who know her in their letters of support for her nomination, according to the ISU release.
“Her commitment to 21st Century student success and first-generation college student success is noteworthy and should be highlighted in our community,” wrote Kathy Cabello, chair of the ISU board of trustees.”
Cabello added, “She has made it a priority to improve and increase fundraising and development,” noting that under Curtis’s leadership Indiana State launched the “most successful and aggressive comprehensive campaign in the history of the institution.”
She was referring to the Be So BOLD campaign, which publicly launched in September.
“Her campaign leadership will provide needed support to our Sycamore students to ensure their academic success and subsequently improve their economic mobility,” Cabello wrote.
Carlotta Berry
Berry was recognized for her achievements in academia and as a professional engineer, along with her efforts to support, encourage and mentor future STEM professionals, including those from underrepresented minorities in engineering and robotics.
A member of the Rose-Hulman faculty since 2006, Berry has brought her technical expertise and interests in mobile robotics and enhanced human-robot interfaces into the classroom. The Giacoletto Endowed Chair also has allowed her to showcase excellence and innovation in multidisciplinary robotics education, research, and outreach, according to a news release from the institute.
Berry currently co-directs Rose-Hulman’s multidisciplinary robotics program, which provides students the opportunity to earn a minor in robotics to recognize their experience and knowledge of robotics-related materials.
Her role as a mentor has included Berry helping start Black In Engineering and Black In Robotics organizations that are bringing awareness to systemic racism in STEM, and building community and connection among higher education allies. She also founded an education consulting firm, NoireSTEMinist, to provide workshops to make career fields in robotics and engineering more accessible and attractive to people of all ages and backgrounds.
She has received the Society of Women Engineers’ Distinguished Engineering Educator Award, the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ 2023 Undergraduate Teaching Award, and the 2022 Distinguished Educator Award from the American Society of Engineering Education’s (ASEE) Electrical and Computer Engineering Division.
She also is an ASEE Fellow, been listed among the 30 Women in Robotics You Need to Know by robohub.org and one of INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Inspiring Women in STEM, along with being among the first group of college educators participating in the Open Source Hardware Association’s new Trailblazer Fellows Program.
