ISU's Bat Festival returns Saturday

Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. GarzaStellaluna?: Kim White of Incredible Bats holds an Egyptian fruit bat during a presentation for Bat Fest at Indiana State University.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Indiana State University will host its Bat Festival for its 16th year.

The educational and family-friendly event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at ISU's Science Building and from 6 to 9 p.m. at Dobbs Park.

The program and demonstrations are organized by ISU's Center for Bat Research, Outreach and Conservation.

The daytime program includes live bat demonstrations with fruit bats at 10:20 a.m., noon, and 2:10 p.m. Live raptor demonstrations are at noon and 2:10 p.m.

The event shifts to Dobbs Park in the evening with a live raptor program at 6:30 p.m., a guided nature hike at 7:30 p.m., and a walkabout for bats with acoustic bat detectors at 8:30 p.m. Kids’ activities, including the BatVentures activity course, will go from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

A Kids’ Activity Center will be open all day. Several organizations will have exhibits, including the Center for Science Education, TakeFlight! Wildlife Education and the Wabash Valley Audubon Society.

