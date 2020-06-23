ISU's Alesia featured in documentary 'Athlete A'

Mark Alesia, one of the three Indianapolis Star reporters who broke the story of Larry Nassar and sexual abuse in USA Gymnastics, is among the people featured in a Netflix documentary, "Athlete A," which premieres today.

Alesia became Indiana State University's director of university communication last August.

"The documentary focuses on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and the reporters who exposed USAG's toxic culture," according to the Netflix website.

The filmmakers "did an excellent job of showing the bravery of the survivors and the injustice that was done to them," Alesia said in an interview Tuesday. "They also did a nice job on the history" and circumstances that enabled the abuse to continue for many years.

Alesia participated in two sit-down interviews at his home for the film and appears several times in "Athlete A." The investigative reporting team also included Marisa Kwiatkowski and Tim Evans.

The film also features Rachael Denhollander, the first person to come forward publicly by name about Nassar's abuse. Alesia was the first to interview her, in August 2016. The original story about Nassar appeared in September 2016. Hundreds of women later came forward to accuse the former doctor, who is serving a virtual life sentence in prison.

Clips from Alesia's videotaped interview of Denhollander are in the documentary.

According to USA Today, the documentary film by California filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk takes an in-depth look at the efforts of IndyStar journalists, who began looking into sexual-abuse allegations in March 2016, after they learned of a lawsuit filed in Georgia against Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics.

The investigation led to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of Nassar; the resignation of the organization's longtime president, Steve Penny; and bipartisan federal legislation co-sponsored by 16 senators and signed into law by President Donald Trump to prevent amateur athletes from being abused.

"Athlete A" was to have been screened at ISU in late April, a week after the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Both events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alesia said he's still hopeful to have an event on campus that focuses on the film and includes a panel discussion.

The title of the documentary, "Athlete A," refers to the first athlete to report Nassar to USA Gymnastics and how she was referenced anonymously; Maggie Nichols later spoke out publicly.

Being part of such a far-reaching investigation "was something I never dreamed I would be part of," Alesia said. "It made it easier to walk away from journalism and try something different because I wasn't going to be part of anything like that ever again."

Alesia, who spent 32 years in the newspaper industry — 16 of them at the Star — accepted a buyout from Gannett in 2019 for a number of reasons, including changes in the newspaper industry.

The documentary "is a great tribute to the survivors and the bravery of Rachael Denhollander," he said. "She endured a lot" before other gymnasts came forward publicly, backing up her story.

She had filed a report with Michigan State University police and "she was going to be out there ... accusing a beloved man [Nassar] of very heinous crimes," Alesia said. She continues to be an advocate for survivors of abuse.

Denhollander also gave dramatic testimony during Nassar's sentencing hearing in January 2018, when she used the phrase, “How much is a little girl worth?”

Denhollander and the late ISU alumna Eva Kor spoke on justice and forgiveness at ISU in October 2018.

Alesia saw the documentary's first cut in December and the final product about a week ago.

"It's very exciting. I'm very curious about who I might hear from," he said. "I'm mostly glad Rachael and all the survivors will have their story told in such depth so people will understand the monstrosity of Nassar and what they endured — and the bond they have."

Investigative journalism "is vital," he said, but it is expensive as well and involves a lot of time, travel and potentially, attorneys.

For the USA Gymnastics investigation, "Gannett stepped up," he said. "We had the time and resources to do this story the right way."

His hope is that the documentary "will give people a renewed respect for journalism when it seems to be getting beaten down almost daily," with phrases such as "fake news" and "enemy of the people."

Alesia added, "I don't think anybody could come to that conclusion after seeing the work we did" in the investigation.

Netflix subscribers had access to the documentary beginning at 3:01 a.m. EST today.

