A suddenly controversial appropriation of $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding for Indiana State University’s early childhood education program passed 4-3 Tuesday evening in a vote of the Vigo County Council.
“This is not about ISU — it’s about child care,” said Council President R. Todd Thacker before casting the deciding vote on the matter.
Joining Thacker in approving the measure were Vickie Weger, Marie Theisz and Nancy Allsup.
Aaron Loudermilk, David Thompson and Travis Norris voted against it.
On Monday, Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard shared a letter on social media asking that the council table the proposal. He cited a decline in enrollment and staffing issues at ISU and criticizing the university administration’s “total disconnect from the Terre Haute community.”
Clinkenbeard wrote, “It was our hope that things on campus would start to improve and justify this commitment. However, in my opinion, things have not only not improved, but by many accounts have gotten worse.”
Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department, spoke of a concern for the proposal early in the meeting, saying that in an era of declining revenues, “It’s difficult to justify expanding projects outside the scope of education.”
She suggested that the childcare program was not a financially sustainable project.
After the vote, Clinkenbeard spoke during public comments, clarifying his social media post. “Child care is important to me and it’s important to our community,” he said.
ISU President Deborah Curtis and Holly Curtsinger, director of the Early Childhood Education Center, spoke to the council Tuesday about the need for funding.
Curtis said the commissioners could have asked the agenda item be pulled from the council’s agenda, but they did not. She noted commissioners Chris Switzer and Mike Morris did not join Clinkenbeard in his request to have the motion tabled.
The program, which offers year-around professional care and education for children from six weeks through age 5, was initiated in 1979 and today operates at full capacity — about 88 children. It currently has a waiting list approaching 100, with care for infants and toddlers most needed.
Some of the money will go to remodeling two floors of the building containing the service, some to additional staffing. The expanded program will have a capacity of 140 children after the first phase, on its way to a total of 233.
Also in ARPA approvals, the council granted $309,000 for RJL Solutions and $100,000 to BakerTilly for professional services to the county. Also for professional services, $91,000 is to be split between Thrive West Central and United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Also, the council members approved about $693,000 in ARPA funding for reimbursement of hospital benefits.
Discussions and votes on ARPA funding are to continue at future meetings.
Other business
In other business, the council gave Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt what he had first requested back in February — a salary boost for his deputy prosecutors to $80,000 annually, as well as additional stipends. It also granted his office $30,000 for supplies and furniture.
Deputy prosecutor Rob Roberts withdrew a request to add more positions to the department until a time closer to budget talks.
The council shared funding with the Vigo County Health Department, as well, including $89,535 for two new vehicles and $24,511 for a forklift.
Council members approved of tax abatements for Entek Lithium Separator LLC and Wabash Valley Resources LLC.
Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation President Steve Witt called Emtek’s project the largest proposed investment in the city that he had been involved with.
Emtek has proposed investing $1.2 billion in the area and adding 640 full-time jobs and 600 temporary construction jobs. Its payroll will be $38 million a year, with an additional $14 million in benefits.
Spending $25,000 for the 2024 air show was also approved.
The Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin also contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.