Indiana State University trustees on Thursday will act on a proposed 2.75% tuition increase for each of the next two years and a 2023-24 general fund budget that is nearly $9 million less than the current budget.
Trustees are set to adopt a 2023-24 budget of $164.7 million, down from this year's $173.6 million.
A general fund budget summary projects that student tuition revenue will be down $9.3 million; for 2022-23, it was $75.7 million and for next year it's projected at $66.3 million.
ISU states in its summary that "this decrease is inclusive of a 2.75% increase in tuition for undergraduate and graduate students, a ($11.7 million) adjustment for actual FY23 and projected FY 24 enrollment declines, and other miscellaneous adjustments."
According to a statement from the university, the 2023-24 budget is based on a projected overall enrollment headcount of 8,222 students.
"This is a conservative number used for budget purposes only," said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.
That represents a decline over actual fall 2022 enrollment, which was 8,658 students
Budgeted enrollment for fall 2023 assumes actual fall 2022 enrollment of first-time freshman, new transfer, and new graduate students, or stable enrollment.
Returning student numbers are based on actual fall 2022 enrollment and historical return rates, according to ISU.
"However, because of smaller class sizes in prior years, most directly due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of returning students will be less resulting in a budgeted headcount enrollment of 8,222," McKee said.
ISU also shows $4.4 million in budgeted carry forward funds in 2022-23, which will be reduced to $1.9 million in 2023-24.
"Budget reductions for the 2022-23 year budget were designed to be spread over a two to three year period. Therefore one-time dollars resulting from supply and expense savings were used to balance the 2022-23 year budget. This amount is reduced to $1.9 million in 2023-24 and will be eliminated in 2024-25," McKee said.
ISU has experienced declining enrollments for several years, exacerbated by the pandemic. Fall 2022 headcount was 8,658; in fall 2018, enrollment was 12,476.
ISU's spring 2023 enrollment was 7,834 students. Spring enrollments typically show a decline after winter commencement.
In response to enrollment declines, ISU had to reduce expenses by $12 million for the fiscal year 2024 budget, which begins July 1. That process has been completed, President Deborah Curtis announced in April.
Also Thursday, trustees will act on tuition increases.
ISU is proposing a 2.75% tuition increase for each of the next two academic years, according to information presented during a public hearing Monday.
Tuition would increase a total of $260 for the 2023-24 academic year, and it would increase $266 for 2024-25.
This year, ISU tuition/mandatory fees are $9,732 for the academic year. For 2023-24, it would increase to $9,992, up $260 or $130 per semester.
For 2024-25, tuition would increase to $10,258 for the academic year, up $266 or $133 per semester.
Those rates are for full-time, in-state undergraduate students.
The Student Recreation Center fee and Student Health and Wellness fee for both academic years will remain flat at $100 and $40 per semester, respectively. Those fees are included in the overall tuition rate.
Trustees meet at 10:30 a.m. in the State Room of Tirey Hall.
