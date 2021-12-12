ISU winter commencement graduates ready to see where life takes them

On Saturday, Tamara Lloyd, an elementary education major, eagerly looked forward to walking across the Hulman Center stage during Indiana State University’s winter commencement.
One of 684 graduates, she plans to teach and already has some options she is considering. “I’m looking forward to seeing where life takes me,” she said.
Pursuing a degree during the pandemic “has been crazy, but it showed me how resilient I am and that by having a strong support system, I can get through anything,” said Lloyd, who is from Indianapolis.
Getting her degree “is exhilarating and exciting,” a culmination of years of hard work, she said. Lloyd was also grateful to be able to walk across the stage during an in-person ceremony.
ISU conducted two ceremonies over the weekend, conferring degrees on 188 graduate students Friday and 496 undergraduates Saturday.
ISU President Deborah Curtis urged graduates to move forward in life with the resilience they’ve already demonstrated — through optimism, gratitude, a sense of purpose and kindness.
Optimism is expressed in the hope there will always be a better tomorrow, she said. Gratitude is the ability to be grateful for one’s many opportunities and blessings. With a sense of purpose, graduates should identify their passion and pursue it.
And last, “Be kind, but particularly when your instincts suggest otherwise,” Curtis said. She urged them to demonstrate kindness as often as possible.
“You completed this degree under the most challenging situations,” during a pandemic, she said. Yet, they persisted. “You navigated uncharted territory. There were extraordinary lessons learned and those experiences will serve you well.”
Curtis challenged graduates to make their communities better wherever they go and “take the spirit of Sycamore service with you.”
The undergraduate student speaker was Chloe O’Sullivan of Terre Haute, who majored in human resource development with a minor in civic leadership.
She likened college, and the perseverance it takes, to a series of short races, with commencement the finish line.
College can be a trying enough time in a normal four- to six-year period, she said. But 2021 graduates had the added challenge of a global pandemic.
“The question that I keep asking myself is how? How did that frightened little freshman make it over the hurdles and see it through all the way to the end?,” O’Sullivan asked. How did they all make it?
The answer is strength, she said. “When things got hard and we were at our lowest, we found the strength to pick back up and keep running. Strength and perseverance were what kept us going.”
She told graduates to remember that strength and use it for the next series of races in their lives. Also, “Remember how invaluable your support systems were in college and strive to be that for someone else in your life. Pay the goodness that was given to you in college forward to someone else,” she said.
Alumni speaker Shannon Anderson, who spoke by video, urged students to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves and not to wait for the so-called “right time.”
“There is never a better time than now,” she said.
Her senior year at ISU, she realized she was passionate about a field totally different from her major, but it was too late to change.
She graduated in 2017 with a degree in operations and supply chain management — but her interests, and opportunities — took her career down another path.
Anderson is the co-founder and chief operating officer of SmileML, which uses computer emotion recognition to help people be understood and understand others during meetings and face-to-face interactions.
Her work with SmileML spans both commercial and defense applications, and some of the projects involve use of emotion recognition to detect “malicious actors in crowds before harm is caused.”
Anderson told graduates the success she’s achieved would not have happened if “I had waited until I felt ready ... You don’t need to have everything figured out.” They need to take that leap of faith and ask for help along the way.
During Saturday’s program, pandemic protocols included masks for graduates and guests.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
