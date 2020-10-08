Indiana State University will have four in-person winter commencement ceremonies Dec. 11 and 12 in Hulman Center, and the school will take several steps to help keep the events safe, ISU announced Thursday.

“It is imperative that undergraduate students understand that they must apply for graduation by the Oct. 15 deadline,” the university said in a release. “There will be no exceptions because of the extensive planning required for the ceremonies.”

The schedule is:

• Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., graduate ceremony;

• Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m., undergraduate ceremony, Bayh College of Education and the College of Health and Human Services;

• Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., undergraduate ceremony, Scott College of Business and the College of Technology;

• Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., undergraduate ceremony, College of Arts and Sciences.

“We’re delighted that Indiana State University can give its graduates an in-person ceremony,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “We are, of course, taking extensive safety measures and it will be a different kind of commencement. But what won’t change is the celebration of our students’ accomplishments and the joy of having their family and friends present.”

ISU safety precautions, including masks and social distancing, apply to those attending commencement. Graduates will be socially distanced in seats on Hulman Center’s floor. Groups of families and friends will be socially distanced in the seats. The platform party will be scaled down and socially distanced on the stage.

Because of the pandemic, the May 2020 in-person commencement was canceled (there was a virtual ceremony), and ISU expects several of those graduates to participate this winter.

In the interest of safety, faculty and staff are not invited to attend the ceremonies. Members of the ISU community who wish to attend a ceremony as a friend or family member will need to have a ticket.

There will be no procession, and the student and alumni speakers will be pre-recorded. More details will be announced later.

The pre-recorded speeches, which will be shown on scoreboard screens, is an effort “to keep the platform party as small as possible, so we could be as socially distant as possible,” Licari said.

Curtis will deliver her address in person, and Provost and Vice President Mike Licari will also speak during the program. Deans will introduce students, who will walk across the stage.

Graduates can request four tickets to their ceremony for family and friends. Tickets will be available online starting at 7 a.m. Nov. 2. Those requiring ADA seating should call Hulman Center at 1-877-ISU-TIXS.

ISU officials estimate about 275 graduates and about 1,100 guests at each undergraduate ceremony.

Members of the ISU community who are attending must show a Sycamore Symptom Assessment green checkmark.

Students attending commencement will use the north entrance to Hulman Center. Ticketed family and friends will enter through the other three entrances.