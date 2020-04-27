Indiana State University will receive nearly $9.6 million under the federal stimulus package, or CARES Act, approved by Congress last month in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Half of that amount, or about $4.8 million, must be directed to emergency student grants, said Diann McKee, ISU senior vice president for finance and administration.

According to Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication, “We are close to deciding how distributions will be made [for emergency student grants].”

A recommendation from our financial team will be reviewed by the president and provost.”

The university awaits further guidance from the U.S. Department of Education in determining how it will spend the other half of its allocation, officials said.

The amount a college receives is largely based on the number of full-time students who are eligible for Pell grants, federal scholarships for low-income students.

Nationally, the coronavirus relief package Congress passed in March set aside $14 billion for higher education, with half going to help institutions with the cost of dealing with the epidemic. The other half must be used by institutions for emergency grants to students to help pay for costs like food, housing and transportation, according to Inside Higher Education.

Last week, the U.S. DOE informed administrators that they are only allowed to issue funds to students who are eligible for Title IV financial aid. That cuts out international students and undocumented immigrants — including those receiving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protections — from receiving any of the roughly $6 billion that the Cares Act allocates directly to emergency student aid, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The decision to exclude DACA college students from receiving emergency grants has prompted criticism from several Democratic U.S. senators.

