Indiana State University’s virtual commencement for Spring 2020 will be at 2 p.m. May 16.
ISU announced last month that the in-person graduation scheduled for Hulman Center would be canceled because of COVID-19 and calls from federal, state and local officials to limit gatherings of people.
The construction schedule for Hulman Center’s renovation prevented trying to reschedule the in-person ceremony. Spring graduates will have the option to walk in Winter Commencement in December.
Details on the virtual commencement website will be forthcoming.
All students who applied for graduation will receive a commencement package in the mail prior to the ceremony. It will include a diploma cover, tassel, honors stole and/or hood (where appropriate), a Sycamore leaf lapel pin from the Alumni Association and a commencement program.
Students are asked to log in to their MyISU Portal to make sure their permanent mailing address is accurate.
The ISU Barnes and Noble Bookstore has made its site live for ordering regalia. Graduates may order caps, gowns and other items by visiting: indianastate.shopoakhalli.com/purchasewizard/Welcome.
Students will be able to access the virtual commencement website in advance to submit a photo for their name card.
Graduates are encouraged to share pictures and screen shots of their at-home celebrations, using the hashtag #State2020Grad.
