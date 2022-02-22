Crime investigators now have better access to collecting criminal evidence from digital devices through a program that has already produced time-saving results for prosecutors and police.
The Vigo County High Tech Crime Unit utilizes criminology students and instructors at Indiana State University to extract data, audio and video enhancement, and do location tracking.
“I think this is going to allow us to be more efficient in our investigations,” Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Monday during an open house to explain the program to agencies from surrounding counties.
“It gives us a lot more manpower for whenever we deal with cell phones or confiscate cell phones,” Modesitt said. “We will have a group who can download those, review the information, decipher it and provide it to our office. So I think it will be a great asset.”
The high Tech Crime unit is a digital forensics unit under the supervision of the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office. The purpose of the HTCU is the location, preservation and analysis of digital evidence to investigations in west central Indiana.
Previously, local police agencies submitted electronic evidence to the Indiana State Police for processing. Turn-around time to receive that information could take months, however, due to the volume of evidence requests submitted to ISP.
With the high-tech unit, however, the analysis process can take a few days or weeks, depending on how much information is submitted.
“Basically we get the phones from the detectives. They give us the warrant and all the documentation that goes along with it. And then we acquire the evidence,” explained Cristinea Winesberry, one of the original investigators.
For example, Hendricks County authorities submitted a request to the unit last Thursday and was able to get their information analyzed and returned to them by Monday.
Vigo County’s High Tech Crime Unit was selected as one of 10 regional units for funding by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council in 2021. In addition to Vigo County, law enforcement agencies in Clay, Fountain, Hendricks, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion counties can submit electronic devices to the unit for analysis.
The program started in St. Joseph’s County with a partnership between local officials and the University of Notre Dame. After hearing a presentation about the program, Vigo County officials asked Indiana State University’s criminology department to partner for a local unit. Four student investigators were sworn in last year and began working on cases with oversight from city and county police.
In the meantime, the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council pushed legislation with funding for the program, and Vigo County’s already-established unit was selected as one of 10 regional high tech crime units by IPAC in 2021.
The students receive ongoing training and support from ISU assistant professor Jason Jones and instructor Bill Mackey in the criminology department. They oversee all the daily operations of the high tech crime unit.
Whenever a case is submitted to Lt. John Moats of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department or to Capt. Gary Shook of the Terre Haute Police Department, they take the case to the unit,. The unit will produce reports and return the evidence to investigators.
“We can pretty much do everything in the high tech crime unit,” Jones said. “Anything from child exploitation cases, homicides, DVR extractions, and mobile phones.”
A new Electronic Data Analysis Section has also been established within the unit with students assigned to review inmate phone and video calls and text messages originating in the Vigo County Jail. Those communication options for inmates often have conversations that can be used as evidence in criminal investigations and trials.
Analysis of the such data can take a long time for investigators who previously had to wade through minutes to hours of communications, Mackey said.
A highlight of Tuesday’s open house was the presentation of badges to six ISU students already participating in the unit. Two new student investigators were sworn in by Prosecutor Modesitt.
The students have law enforcement powers in Vigo County, limited to the scope of their duties with the crime unit.
Investigator Winesberry said she plans on going into the high-tech crime field after graduating from ISU.
“This definitely gives us hands on experience and helps us with our interactions with detectives,” she said of the program.
