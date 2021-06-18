ISU: Vaccine encouraged, not mandated

Indiana State University will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, but it is asking employees and students to voluntarily submit proof of COVID vaccinations for the 2021-22 academic year, President Deborah Curtis announced during a trustees meeting Friday.
The university is strongly encouraging employees and students to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and before the start of fall semester, the president said.
Asking for voluntary proof of vaccination will assist the university and the local health department with contact tracing, she said. That information will be kept private, consistent with federal and state privacy laws.
ISU needs the vast majority of people on campus to be vaccinated, Curtis said. “That is the best way for the Sycamore family to return to normal operations and create a safer learning and working environment.”
Starting around July 1, employees will be able to upload proof of vaccination, and for students, it will begin Aug. 1. Curtis said she will be the first person to provide the information.
Those who provide proof of vaccination:
• Will no longer have to complete the daily Sycamore Symptoms assessment in 2021-22.
• Will not be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.
• Will no longer be required to wear a mask in public spaces.
In remarks to trustees, Curtis noted that for more than two weeks, ISU has not had any employees or students in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19. It’s a first since the university began tracking COVID cases.
“The university is prepared to return to near normal operations for the fall semester,” she said. “Pause for applause.”
ISU continues to follow the guidance of the CDC and public health officials, who stress the importance of the vaccine. It is asking those not fully vaccinated to continue to wear a face covering while on campus unless they are in an individual office or work space.
According to Curtis, the university anticipates having vaccines available to students in August as they return to campus.
ISU will also have a limited supply of at-home self tests that students and employees can use.
The university community can stay up-to-date with any new developments at www.indstate.edu/covid/faq.
Earlier this month, Indiana University modified its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, making it optional that students and employees provide proof of getting the shots. The initial mandatory vaccine requirement drew protests from many state officials.
At Purdue University, vaccinations are strongly encouraged for students and employees. Those who opt not to get vaccinated will undergo frequent COVID testing to ensure they are not infected.
