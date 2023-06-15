Indiana State University's board of trustees approved a 2023-24 budget Thursday that includes a 4% salary increase pool for full-time employees.
The increase is effective July 1 for staff and 12-month faculty, and Aug. 1 for academic year faculty.
"Employees must be in good standing and hired before April 1 of this year," according to a communication sent to the ISU community.
Asked if the increases are across-the-board, Diann McKee, senior vice president for finance and administration, indicated "we are working through those details."
The pay increase was included in the 2023-24 general fund budget approved by the board of trustees. The $164.7 million budget takes effect July 1.
That is a decline from this year’s $173.6 million.
A general fund budget summary projects that student tuition revenue will be down $9.3 million; for 2022-23, it was $75.7 million and for next year it’s projected at $66.3 million.
ISU says in that summary “this decrease is inclusive of a 2.75% increase in tuition for undergraduate and graduate students, an ($11.7 million) adjustment for actual FY23 and projected FY 24 enrollment declines, and other miscellaneous adjustments.”
The university says the 2023-24 budget is based on a projected overall enrollment headcount of 8,222 students.
“This is a conservative number used for budget purposes only,” according to ISU.
The university's actual fall 2022 enrollment was 8,658 students.
The 2023-24 budget recommends student scholarship funding of more than $16 million and includes a nearly 3% increase in undergraduate scholarships compared to last year.
Tuition increases
Trustees also approved tuition increases for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.
During the first year, tuition at ISU will be $9,992, an increase of $130 per semester. In 2024-25, tuition will be $10,258, an increase of $133 per semester.
Tuition is increasing 2.75% each of the next two years.
The increases are necessary to maintain academic quality, meet ongoing operational expenses and to fund scholarships and fee remissions, McKee has stated.
'Community engagement'
Also during the meeting, Board of Trustees President Kathy Cabello made the following statement:
“The board of trustees recognizes and acknowledges the concerns expressed by the Terre Haute and Wabash Valley community and ISU friends and alumni. We are working with the president to create greater engagement with the community.”
President Deborah Curtis and her administration have faced some criticism in recent weeks, including from elected officials, for what has been described as a "disconnect" with the Terre Haute community.
ISU's decision not to host an NCAA Super Regionals baseball tournament — due to a prior commitment with Indiana Special Olympics — drew some heated criticism.
